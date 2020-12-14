State Bureau
Part One: Just before Thanksgiving, two Missoula lives intersected in a most traumatic way. Who he was, and what she did, crystallize both the chaos and charity that have tattooed this unforgettable 2020.
A 35-year-old man was shot and killed by law enforcement officers early Friday after a standoff at a bar in northwestern Montana, the Department of Justice said.
Missoula Police officers searched Tuesday for a man suspected of shooting and killing another man in the parking lot of an East Broadway apart…
One gun and ammo store owner said the demand has been "absolutely insane." FBI has conducted nearly 40,000 more firearm background checks this year in Montana compared to 2019.
Licensure for a troubled youth home in northwest Montana has been permanently revoked.
STEVENSVILLE - Hey Everyone! Just checking in to let you all know I have crossed over to the other side! I apologize to anyone who I did not s…
- Updated
Montana added 788 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 816 of its residents have now died due to the virus.
It can take a decade for a subdivision to get approved in Missoula County, and the demand for housing is far outpacing supply.