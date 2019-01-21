Breaking
State-regulated adolescent residential programs in Montana
Therapeutic residential schools licensed by the Montana board of Private Alternative Adolescent Residential or Outdoor Programs. Descriptions are compiled from licensing records and websites. Unless otherwise listed, all are for-profit programs.
• Building Bridges Inc., 502 Preston Ave., Thompson Falls, teenage boys
• Clearview Horizon, 20 Bear Foot Lane, Heron; teenage girls
• Explorations Phoenix Mountain Collaborative, Trout Creek; boys and girls ages 13-18
• Galena Ridge, 20 Fox Lane, Trout Creek (outdoors program for boys; still licensed, but director retired and no longer taking clients)
• Gateway Freedom Ranch, Eureka; 11 Glen Lake Drive, nonprofit Christian boarding school for up to 10 girls ages 9-13
• Innerchange Chrysalis, 77 Trails End Road, Eureka; up to 50 girls ages 13-18
• Montana Academy Inc., 9705 Lost Prairie Road, Marion; up to 100 teenagers
• Mountain Meadow Youth Ranch/20 Peaks Ranch, 391 Big Beaver Creek Road, Trout Creek; up to 10 teenage boys
• Petty Creek Ranch, 2018 Petty Creek Road, Alberton; up to 10 teenage boys
• Ranch for Kids Project Inc./Global Adoption Services, 144 Gateway St., Rexford - nonprofit; up to 50 teenagers
• Reflections Academy, 171 The Harlow Road; Thompson Falls; up to 10 teenage girls
• Summit Preparatory School, 1605 Danielson Road, Kalispell; up to 100 teens ages 14-18
• Turning Winds Academic Institute, 31733 South Fork Road, Troy; up to 50, ages 13-18
• Wood Creek Academy, 76 Tanager Lane, Thompson Falls; for boys ages 13-18
Note: The PAARP board also regulates the Selkirk Outdoor Leadership and Education Inc. program in Sandpoint, Idaho, which sometimes brings students into Montana on hiking trips, as well as Sparrow's Nest of Northwest Montana in Kalispell, a nonprofit program for homeless youth. The Missoulian did not examine these programs.
The PAARP board does not regulate the Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch and School, 225 N. Main St., St. Ignatius, but it was included in this series because of its similarities to other programs.