I have a best buddy, Brian Griffin (https://www.petfinder.com/cat/brian-griffin-51780615/mt/missoula/animeals-mt110/) and I can't imagine life without him. We keep each other entertained... View on PetFinder
Stewie Griffin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The video shows Dan Bailey standing close to Tucker Carlson and calling the television personality "the worst human being known to mankind."
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
- Updated
The Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office has filed a series of serious adult felony charges against three teenage boys accused of carjacking, kidnapping and violently raping a Billings woman.
Mineral County Search and Rescue located a dog in the Clark Fork River who is believed to have been with a woman when she went missing last week.
One case of the Delta variant has been detected in Missoula, but officials cautioned that this is likely an undercount.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
- Updated
An emergency airplane landing south of Hamilton led to the arrest of two Helena residents on felony theft and drug charges.
- Updated
Montana has averaged 71.6 COVID-19 patients in hospitals over the last week, the highest seven-day average since May. The state sits at 48.9% fully vaccinated.
Zechariah J. Smith, 23, has been charged with one count of felony assault with a weapon. Police responded in the early hours of Friday morning to a report of a stabbing on Hillside Drive.
Kayla M. Hoehn appeared in Missoula Justice Court on one count of assault with a weapon, a felony, and one count of partner or family member assault, first offense, a misdemeanor.