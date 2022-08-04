Sue Menegat: Making prescription drugs affordable

A recent editorial by Drew Johnson (Missoulian July 27) demonstrates that a barking dog can’t bite when it has false teeth, and Johnson’s statistics are poorly fitting dentures. With strategically played statistics, anyone can twist a topic to one’s own point of view, especially if they have an agenda. Mr. Johnson’s agenda seemed to be in support of “Big Pharma” and against improved healthcare for Americans. Statistics are everywhere — any statistic one wants to prove any desired point, whether or not it is accurate can be found. Problem is, statistics are pliable, but facts are stubborn things. Truth will out.

The statistics I found in a quick Google search point to a different conclusion than Mr. Johnson’s. One set, from the Kaiser Foundation notes that, since 2014, drug prices have increased 35% compared to a much lower 19% price increase in all other goods. Another set of stats, this by the AMA, points out that between 2008 to 2021, the cost of each newly introduced drug saw an increase of 11% per year. And a Medicare study found the price of half of all drugs has increased faster than the rate of inflation.

Johnson attempts to dissuade readers from supporting the Build Back Better plan of President Biden, which would increase Medicaid funding and allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices with “Big Pharma." The reasons for the President’s proposed changes are simple; 90% of seniors and 50% of adults take prescription drugs, and 18 million Americans can’t afford the cost of their meds. Another 118 million people can’t afford healthcare, much less insurance — ahhh, statistics again. Let’s make it more personal. People who can’t afford needed health care and required medications live lesser lives, can become ill and sometimes die. Yes, people die.

Think about elderly couples who split pills in 2 or 3 so that they can lower medication costs. How about the woman who asks her pharmacist to fill just 1/4 of her prescription because she can’t afford the $270/month cost. (Others pay $0 to $4 thanks to insurance.) Think of Lisa Ann. After watching insulin costs increase every year, she tried stretching out doses but was reluctant to tell anyone of her plight. She worked two jobs her entire life but had no pharmacy coverage. She died, alone, of insulin shock at age 60. Or think about Jan. She had lower back pain and thought it was a bad disc from heavy lifting at work. Years previous, a non-cancerous cyst was removed from her neck. After that, her husband’s insurance classified her as having a ‘pre-existing condition” and refused further coverage (this was before Obamacare). She postponed seeing the doctor, waiting to be eligible for Medicare, after all, it was a disc problem. But it wasn’t. Jan died of colon cancer four months short of her 65th birthday.

One death is a tragedy; a million deaths is a statistic, and statistics erase names. Millions of people are in the same boat, and they all have names. Johnson refers to Democrats as Socialists because they want Americans to all have access to health care. Yet in reality, various programs and policies in Federal, state, and local governments are, by definition, Socialistic…the public school system, state universities, the National Parks and National forests, the military, the VA, police and fire departments, Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare, farm subsidies, oil subsidies, all paid for in a “socialistic” manner through our taxes. All were proposed and instituted by both Republicans and Democrats. Slinging labels, and name calling, serves no purpose and solves no problems.

Yes, the poor have and always will be with us. But our society has the means to lessen people’s burden. Why do prescriptions for Americans cost so much more than the same medication in Canada, Mexico, European countries, and for the VA? Why is life expectancy for Americans ranked #46 among the world’s nations?

If billionaires can spend their dollars building spaceships just to personally experience weightlessness, Americans can solve our healthcare debacle. Mr. Johnson, can the USA, home of the free and the brave, not afford to Build Back Better? There but for the grace of God, go I, or any of us.