With summer in full swing, it's important to understand the safest ways to get some much-needed vitamin D in your system — especially when participating in recreational summer activities.

While staying indoors throughout summer might be the safe and sound way to avoid the need for urgent care, we know this is no way to enjoy your summer vacation fully. Instead, look at our tips below to help you and your loved ones take in the vitamin D of summer while having fun and staying safe.

Watch out for signs of dehydration

When participating in activities, drinking water, and staying hydrated are essential regardless of the season. In summer, however, staying hydrated is even more important to regulate your body temperature. Dehydration can cause unclear thinking and unstable moods, lead to further health issues and cause your body to overheat, which results in painful muscle cramps, fatigue, and heat exhaustion.

Whether you are going for a walk, to the beach, to watch your favorite summer sport, or simply sunbathing in the backyard, take a bottle of water with you and stay hydrated.

Some typical signs of dehydration include:

Tiredness that leads to exhaustion and fatigue

Excessive thirst accompanied by lightheadedness

A dry mouth

Rapid heart rate and fast breathing

Dark-colored urine and going to the toilet less often

The best way to treat hydration is to rehydrate your body immediately by drinking water, diluted fruit juice, and liquids that contain hydrates, such as sports drinks.

Use plenty of sunscreen to avoid sun damage

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, 1 in 5 Americans will have developed skin cancer by the age of 70 - approximately 9,500 people every day.

Dermatologists recommend that sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 be used to block at least 97% of the sun's UVB rays.

Wearing sunscreen while attending summer events and activities can prevent nasty sun damage, severe sunburn, and skin cancer.

Be proactive and keep a first-aid kit on-hand

Take a proactive approach to your recreational summer safety and keep a first aid kit on hand.

Whether your summer is spent by the water, camping, playing sports, or at home in the backyard, you never know when a first-aid kit will come in handy.

To be cautious and proactive with your summer safety, it is recommended to have a first-aid kit that includes the following:

Saline

Sterile gauze pads

Tweezers

Thermometer

Instant cold compress

Adhesive bandages

Compress dressings

Antiseptic wipes

Some other ways to take a proactive approach to summer recreation are to:

Learn how to swim and spot rips in the water

Wear protective clothing like hats, boots, helmets, knee pads, wrist guards, etc.

Take regular breaks to avoid injury and burnout

Let someone know if you are not feeling well

Of course, a first aid kit can't resolve all injuries. So, know when to see your local urgent care center for injuries that need further attention quickly.

Learn CPR

People love to participate in outdoor recreational activities in summer, like swimming, boating, camping, and hiking. It's always best to do activities that you have some experience in already or have an experienced person with you. Safety in numbers could save your life.

Whether someone has had a heat stroke while hiking or had an unfortunate swimming accident, having someone that knows CPR in your group could mean the difference between life and death.

Have fun and be safe this summer

Summer is the time of year when heat-related incidents, sporting injuries, swimming accidents, and bicycle collisions happen the most. But don't let these circumstances stop you from having a great outdoor summer.

With these summer recreational safety tips and urgent care centers close by, you'll be prepared for almost anything and can enjoy a safe and happy summer.

Common services provided by urgent care centers include in-person & virtual care for cold and flu symptoms, allergic reactions, physical examination, and more.