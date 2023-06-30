Dear Mayor Hess, members of City Council, Parks and Rec. employees. Thank you for your efforts in cleaning up the transient camps along Missoula's Riverfront trail. The improvements are noticeable and significant. The area(s) are now clean and safe for children and adults to play and explore. Missoula's Parks and Rec. employees deserve additional praise as they were the ones doing the dangerous and disgusting job of clearing transient garbage and waste. Please maintain your efforts to keep Missoula's open spaces safe and clean for the citizens of Missoula, and reward your Parks and Rec. employees for doing a job nobody should have to do.