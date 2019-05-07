A room with a view. And a kayak!
Located walking distance to downtown and only 8 miles from Whitefish Mountain Resort, and 26 miles from Glacier National Park, The Pine Lodge is the ideal home base for your upcoming Whitefish trip! We offer many on-site amenities that make it the perfect home away from home, such as:
- Complimentary Watercraft rentals (kayaks, paddleboards and pedal boats!)
- Ice cream sundae bar
- Continental breakfast
- Complimentary bicycle rentals
- Outdoor fire pits and s’mores kits
- “The Den” Game Room
- Outdoor hot tub and indoor/outdoor heated pool
- Complimentary shuttle to Downtown Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort
- Pet friendly
The Pine Lodge has it all! Make your reservation today and take advantage of all the wonderful amenities that The Pine Lodge has to offer during your trip to Whitefish!
Book your stay today!
877-600-4301