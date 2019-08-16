We are excited to announce the newest offerings at the Ranch Club. Phase 9B lots are now available! These mountain & golf course view lots are some of the largest in the entire project. Larger backyards, daylight basements and triple car garages are all possible on the majority of these lots. Check them out now!
Welcome to the Ranch Club! Established on the historic Deschamp Ranch, the Ranch Club community has the full complement of services and first-class amenities you would expect from a private resort . . . but in a relaxed, rustic-yet-upscale atmosphere that is true to its roots and the Big Sky Spirit!
The Ranch Club is the only community in Missoula to include lifestyle amenities as well as golf and social memberships with fitness, swimming, and a full social calendar of events that will keep even the most active member engaged.
With breathtaking 360 degree mountain views, The Ranch Club is the best of all worlds as it combines the peaceful rural west Missoula lifestyle with a short drive to downtown Missoula and the University of Montana district where the cultural community thrives year-round. Outdoor recreation is in abundance and quickly accessible from the Ranch. Spectacular fly-fishing on the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot Rivers, Snowbowl Ski Resort, mountain biking, hiking and endless indoor and outdoor recreational pursuits are all minutes away from the comfort of your home.
The Ranch Club offers homesites starting at $115,000 and, with a solid property owner's association and design guidelines, works with you to design and build your own custom dream home.
We would love to spend some time with you, answering any questions you may have, showing you around the Ranch Club community, and hopefully helping you find your way into your perfect Montana home.
Barb is a native Montanan and has called Missoula home for more than 30 years. Real estate has always been a passion for Barb and her husband Kirby. They have enjoyed working with the many investment opportunities offered through real estate including: ranches, commercial buildings, developed and undeveloped properties, and subdivisions. Barb’s investment experience in real estate is a strength she readily passes onto her clients.
Barb.Christian@BHHSMT.com | (406) 240-6465