It could have been “just” another police story. A fight at the Poverello Center, Missoula’s shelter for homeless people. One man dead. Another man arrested, briefly held, then released without charges after witnesses are questioned.
And that’s where a lot of stories, and especially stories involving violence among the less fortunate, end — with a short recitation of the facts, to the extent that they’re known, and then a collective shrug as the news cycle rolls on.
Last week, reporters Seaborn Larson and Paul Hamby hit the pause button. Law enforcement had released the victim’s name and age — Sean Stevenson, 45 — but that was it. But Larson and Hamby kept asking questions, not just about Stevenson, but about the other clients of the Pov, and also the people who work there.
Sunday’s paper carried two stories that stemmed from their reporting. Hamby found friends and family who helped put a face and a personality to Stevenson — and a “dazzling” personality at that, according to his friend, Janice Gordon.
She said that Stevenson was saving to be able to afford to move into his own place; that he had a job. As Larson reported, that made him like some 40% of the Pov’s residents. In addition to countering stereotypes about the Pov's clients, Larson’s story took a broader and deeper look at the challenges faced in providing services to the homeless.
“There's not enough resources, or money behind those resources to be able to meet the needs of what's going on," said Jeff Brandt, chief of the Missoula City Fire Department, which often is called upon to help people experiencing hypothermia and other problems that come with living outdoors.
It’s easy to look away from these issues. Instead, Larson and Hamby tackled them head-on, and Missoulian readers are better informed as a result.
Stevenson’s death, so soon into the New Year, was a tragedy. But at least it didn’t go unnoticed.
