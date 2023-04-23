Drew and Kaci Lewis have learned not to make plans during calving season in the Bitterroot Valley.

Kaci was bringing her kids to a choir concert one cold night, when she decided to swing by the ranch and check some of the calves. With her 9- and 4-year-old daughters in tow dressed up for the event, Kaci wasn’t expecting what would happen next.

“You know, you come across a calf laid flat out, you do your best to get them,” Kaci said. She called Drew, grabbed the calf, and ran.

“Me and the girls are running,” Kaci said. “I run to the vet room and put it in the sink ... My daughter is holding his head, but we didn't have water. So I was running to the nearby shop to get hot water in to dump in there, and she's in her choir dress just holding the head of this calf up so it doesn't drown. It's just the three of us and I’m like, ‘I think it's alive.' And it ended up dying. But you're still just on the verge of tears after that ... just all that trying and then the kids are there, you know… it's a live animal, it’s a life.”

During the peak of calving season, from late January to mid-March, cattle ranchers across Montana can be found working in fields 24 hours a day, often in sub-zero temperatures, with both the lives of their herds and their own livelihoods on the line.

“It's kind of the day that never ends,” Drew Lewis, a fifth-generation Bitterroot Valley farmer and rancher said. “It never, never stops.”

Drew and his wife Kaci own and operate Skyline Angus from their Burnt Fork area Triple D Ranch, just outside of Stevensville, where they run a herd of 850 cow-calf pairs. Calving season can make or break a cattle operation, and as his busiest time of year winds down, Drew laughs, “It’s been a long winter.”

“This time of the year, it's kind of slow,” he said. “We get three, four or five calves a day now to finish up. But our biggest day this year we had 48 calves in one day, give or take a few. It gets kind of blurry when you're having that many... There's nothing that quite compares to the 30-day grind of when you're full-on calving. There's just always something to be done, you're tired, you're cold, you're wore out… This isn't a 9-to-5 job and there's no weekends off this time of year and it's grueling.”

The Lewises take rotating shifts with their ranch hands, checking on their herd every two hours, sometimes more depending on the weather. And while the cold can be helpful as far as keeping disease down among the calves, when temperatures drop below zero it can be hard on ranchers and cows alike. Every moment counts in the life of a newborn calf birthed into sub-zero temperatures, and when it happens, day or night, it's “game time.”

“You go and check cows, you could be out there for the rest of the night at that point,” Kaci said. “We had that cold snap, it was like every calf that was born, you had to bring it in as fast as you can. I'd be out there with a blow dryer unthawing ears because those ears will freeze off. They can get frostbit within minutes. When it's cold, and it's negative 10 out and they're wet when they're born, you don't have very long to get them.”

“Typically they're out in a field and we have to get them into the barn,” Drew said. “Often it's dark and a lot of times you're by yourself. You might call for help, but you got to keep getting that calf in before the help gets there. There's a lot of nights, where you do a lot of things by yourself that you would never do in the daylight just to try to save a life.”

Like all newborns, the first hours in a calf’s life are critical. It’s imperative that calves nurse within the first hour to receive that initial dose of colostrum from their mother or they can fall behind quickly. Even the ground they are born on can affect a calf’s development.

“There’s a lot of the bacteria when you're calving,” Drew said. “A lot of the issues you get come out of the ground. Scours is a diarrhea that calves get, and that's probably one of the number one killers when you're calving. A lot of that comes from wet, muddy, dirty conditions. So when it's frozen, there's a lot less bacteria and diseases that are floating around in the ground. When a calf is born, their navel, which is their umbilical cord, it absorbs pretty much anything it comes in contact with. So we actually put a navel dip on it. We try to do it as soon as we can within the first two to three hours of birth.”

The Lewises installed a camera system this year that’s helped them keep a close eye on their herd and watch for cows dropping their calves. Drew calls the cow-cams a game changer and is looking at getting more cameras for next year.

“Technology has come a long ways to help with calving,” he said. “It paid for itself in the first month.”

The cameras allow the Lewises to monitor their herd from their phones. They can zoom in and out on portions of their fields, or check in on animals in the barn.

“It's just nice,” Kaci said. “Because even when you're aren't sure if a calf nursed… you put them in the barn and they don't like you standing there watching. So we'll come home. Then you can see if they've nursed right on the camera system. It's so cool.”

Beyond the blood, sweat and tears that go into caring for the herd, is the financial investment. The Lewises estimate that between vet costs and other expenses, they have about $1,100 invested into each calf before it’s even born. And with a family of five to support, every penny counts.

“Right now with what's going on with inflation, and our input costs are so high that there's really no money in the ranch side,” Drew said. “This could be the first year since we bought the place that we're going to make money. With that being said, it's paying off land and all the expenses. It's covering itself, but to just try to make a living off of it, for the effort you put into it, there's a lot of days you ask yourself, if it's worth it.”

Hay prices are a contributing factor in rising costs for ag producers. Some cattle ranchers have been forced to sell off portions of their herds just to cut back on hay and feed costs.

“That's the thing about agriculture,” Drew said. “You're a price taker, so your price is set. Just because you got to find more hay doesn't mean you're getting paid more money.”

Despite the current economic challenges ranchers face, the Lewises hope that their investment in their registered herd will help support the ranch as it grows. They are planning a bull sale in the fall and will start inseminating their heifers for next year’s calving season in a matter of weeks.

“This has been a dream of ours to own the land on the ranch, to protect it, to live out our heritage basically,” Drew said. “We feel like we're almost there… everything's kind of falling into place.”