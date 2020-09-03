Thursday's high school roundup: Frenchtown downs Butte Central, Hot Springs volleyball downs Noxon

Football

Frenchtown picked up its first win of the season in a Thursday night contest against Butte Central, beating the Maroons 43-12 after a sloppy first half. The game was tied 6-6 at the half, but Frenchtown scored twice and converted both two-point conversions to go up by 16 points. An Evan Ellington fumble recovery gave the Broncs even more breathing room, who added on a Sully Belcourt 48-yard run and an a Carson Shepard interception return to take the game to its final. The Broncs Wyatt Hayes passed for two scores and ran for another touchdown. It was the first game of the season for Butte Central, who pulled out of a game against Hamilton last week. Frenchtown's defense was strong, stopping the Maroons multiple times in scoring position.