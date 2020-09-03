Thursday's high school roundup: Frenchtown downs Butte Central, Hot Springs volleyball downs Noxon

Football
Frenchtown picked up its first win of the season in a Thursday night contest against Butte Central, beating the Maroons 43-12 after a sloppy first half. The game was tied 6-6 at the half, but Frenchtown scored twice and converted both two-point conversions to go up by 16 points. An Evan Ellington fumble recovery gave the Broncs even more breathing room, who added on a Sully Belcourt 48-yard run and an a Carson Shepard interception return to take the game to its final. The Broncs Wyatt Hayes passed for two scores and ran for another touchdown. It was the first game of the season for Butte Central, who pulled out of a game against Hamilton last week. Frenchtown's defense was strong, stopping the Maroons multiple times in scoring position.
Volleyball
Florence-Carlton took down Thompson Falls in straight sets 25-21, 25-23, 25-22. Gracie Houston had two aces for the Falcons.
Seeley-Swan downed Valley Christian 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-23. Valley Christian's Taylor Vance had 12 kills and two digs.
Stevensville beat Ronan in three sets 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. Daphne Engel had eight kills while Maddie Weber added on 18 of the team's 23 assists.
Hot Springs beat Noxon in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-13. Lily Winn had four blocks while Savannah Reesma had four aces, four kills and four blocks. Noxon had Dylan Vigil had three digs.
Cut Bank took down Browning in four sets on Thursday afternoon, winning 25-15, 25-15, 13-25, 25-14. Cut Bank had 14 aces, with Jackie Waller and Kendall Hibbs each tallying four. Brianne Murphy added eight kills and 10 assists for the Wolves.
Soccer
The Stevensville boys soccer team continued its impressive start to the season with a 6-1 win over visiting Bigfork. The Yellowjackets have now outscored their opponents 13-3 this year and are 2-0 on the season. Luke Gross was a star for the Yellowjackets, scoring three goals in the first 48 minutes. Garrett Schreiber had two goals and two assists for Stevensville, who outshot Bigfork 13-3. Ben Piskalns had Bigfork's lone goal, a conversion on a penalty kick.
Big Sky girls soccer took down Butte 8-0 behind two goals from Annie Migliaccio and another two from Mazey Kasberg. Migliaccio's sister, Noel, assisted on her second goal. Big Sky led 3-0 at halftime and extended the lead in the second half when Butte's keeper left the field with an injury.
The Columbia Falls girls took down Frenchtown 10-1. The Wildkats are now 2-0 on the year. Corvallis also downed Polson in girls soccer action behind three goals from Haley Lords as the Blue Devils moved to 2-1 on the year.
The Stevensville girls moved to 2-0 with a 2-0 win over Bigfork. Josie Lewis had both goals, one off an assist from Kelsen Zahn and another off a penalty kick inside the 18-yard box. Stevensville had 15 shots on goal to Bigfork's 9.
The Columbia Falls boys team also downed Frenchtown, taking the match 3-2.
