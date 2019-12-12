Montana State Parks announced that tickets are on sale for Holiday Candlelight Tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.
‘Tis the season to see the colorful limestone caverns lit by the festive glow of candle lanterns as we bring back this holiday favorite. Holiday Candlelight Tours are only offered in December and this year’s tour dates are Dec 20, 21, 22 and Dec 27, 28 and 29. Eight tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day.
For tickets, call the visitor center at 406-287-3541 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Tickets are $20 for adults (12 and Up), $8 for children (6 to 11). Children 5 and under are discouraged from attempting the tour. Tour size is limited, and tickets are non-refundable.