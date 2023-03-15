The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio is an example of what happens when you don’t listen to those who are a lot closer to a situation and know a lot more than you do.

A Norfolk Southern train carrying vinyl chloride and other highly toxic chemicals derailed after safety equipment failed to detect an overheated wheel bearing in time. This happened under conditions where the jobs of workers responsible for monitoring such situations had been eliminated by the railroad as a cost saving/profit fattening move. Norfolk Southern did not even report the train was carrying high hazard materials. Private video from a local resident showed what appeared to be a wheel bearing on the 23rd car in the final stage of overheating failure moments before the derailment. The train had 149 cars and a 3-person crew. 50 cars derailed, including 11 carrying hazardous and toxic materials.

The National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene within 6 hours. Their preliminary finding is that indeed, a bearing in the process of overheating was not detected in time to stop the train. Railroaders had repeatedly warned that overwork and understaffing were creating conditions ripe for disaster. This was the major reason why back in December railroad workers voted by 99 percent to strike.

From the Railway Workers United Union: “Why has there been such a spike in derailments and fatalities? We believe the short answer is Precision Scheduled Railroading (PSR) in which trains are operated by fewer people working longer and more irregular hours. PSR allows running longer and heavier trains, utilizing fewer locomotives, expediting train and engine inspections, cutting back on track maintenance crews, and allows cuts to practically every aspect of the operation. PSR is proving to be a disaster. A compliant Federal Railroad Administration, has turned a blind eye to its effects and to those most directly affected – rail workers and the public. It has given the rail industry the green light to ‘self-regulate’.”

It has been remarked that the Federal Railroad Administration is a "captured regulator," meaning captured by those who are regulated, in this case, the major railroad companies and their lobbyists. This situation has continued over both Democratic and Republican administrations. The captured regulator allows such monstrosities as Precision Scheduled Railroading.

Norfolk Southern is the nation’s fourth-largest railroad with a record $12.7 billion in revenue last year. Both Norfolk Southern and the Association of American Railroads – the standard-setting organization for North America's railroads – promote themselves as a backbone of the nation’s economy and a safe and relatively green way to transport freight. At the same time, labor leaders and federal officials say both of them adamantly resist any proposed regulations, and oppose new safety standards while searching for loopholes through existing rules.

"It’s profits over people," said Kenny Edwards, Indiana state legislative director for SMART Transportation Division, an industry workers union. "As they make cutbacks and changes, disasters like East Palestine will be more and more prevalent."

On Feb. 21, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) put out a press release calling on the freight rail industry to live up to its obligations to keep communities and workers safe. The DOT laid out plans to hold the industry to a higher standard of safety while reinforcing accountability and penalties for freight railroads.

Conservatives so often say that regulations are bad, inhibit business, and create unnecessary jobs. Really? Ask the people of East Palestine, Ohio … or for that matter, ask a railroad worker.