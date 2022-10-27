Tranel is the best candidate

I'm voting Monica Tranel for Montana's new seat in the U.S. House. Here's why: She grew up on a farm in a tiny town in Eastern Montana and was one of 10 kids. She learned the important values of community and working together and being in the middle (sibling #6!). She learned an incredible work ethic that led to her being an Olympian and now a lawyer. She's fought against big corporations for Montana citizens. She has campaigned tirelessly while juggling the demands of being mom, wife, and professional. I'm not alone in my support for her, as her campaign is over 70% funded by Montanans! Most importantly, I got to sit around a campfire with her recently. Who wouldn't want a chance to chat with their congressional rep around a campfire?! I was struck by her goodness and her caring and her sensibility and her love for Montana. She is as down-home genuine as they come, and she cares immensely for average folk, which is what she considers herself. We could not ask for a better candidate, nor a better servant of the people. And oh yeah, she plays guitar and sings and knows some campfire songs!