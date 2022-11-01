Tranel pledges to live up to your expectations

Campaigning for Congress, I’ve confirmed for myself that Montanans are amazing people. I’ve driven 45,000 miles, and met thousands of people over the past 18 months on the trail. I’ve attended hundreds of events, and been to fairs, parades, rodeos and pow wows. The campaign became a voyage of discovery.

I began this journey fervently believing in American democracy - the longest continuously functioning democracy in the world. Now that faith in democracy is redoubled. I wish I could give every Montanan the gift to see our home, and our democracy, through my eyes, after this journey. Knowing you has fueled my faith in representative government. You know it could be better and your desire for effective representation in Congress gives me a renewed sense of mission. Montana’s my home – I’m living, working and raising my children here. Through this campaign, my commitment to Montana has become a commitment to you. I pledge to live up to your expectations.