There are all sorts of ways to access Missoulian stories.
The paper itself, of course. It warms my heart when I see people in coffee shops or other venues around town reading the Missoulian. And online, whether on desktops, laptops, tablets or phones.
And speaking of online access, in addition to going directly to our site or our app, Missoulian content is all over social media; in fact, Facebook is a key way that people come to our stories.
But what if you’ve missed a few days, or have a particular interest in specific topics? If you don’t want to scroll through back stories, you can check out the Missoulan's newsletters (sign up here) that will help you catch up with our local government coverage, University of Montana news, sports (and uber-sports, in the form of the Cat-Griz Insider), daily headlines, contests and promotions, food and drink, and so on.
For instance, Matt Neuman covers Missoula city and county government, and he also writes the Urban Scrawl newsletter, which frequently expands upon and explains some of his daily reporting. Neuman has some fun with the newsletter, too; recently, after a series of stories explaining the ins and outs of political action committees (better known as PACs), he wrote in Urban Scrawl about forming his own PAC, Matt for the News, as a way of showing how easy it is.
And Patrick Reilly, who covers the University of Montana, writes Under the M, a weekly summary of happenings on campus, both touching on the Missoulian's stories and other campus news.
So check them out — and let us know what you think. And, as always, thank you for supporting local news.