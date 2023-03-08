Crosstown and cross county rivalries, like the Golden Goat game in Missoula, bring the best of high school basketball as young players prepare for the end-of-the-season tournaments. Emotions run high on the court and in the locker rooms. Players rise to the occasion with buzzer-beaters, three-pointers, clutch free throws, defensive stops and game-saving rebounds. Students in Jeremy Lurgio’s intermediate photojournalism course at the University of Montana’s School of Journalism spanned out across Western Montana to document this early March Madness, as high school teams vied for a chance to go to the state tournament. This weekend high school teams from Class C to Class AA will compete for the state title and a shot at glory. Good luck.