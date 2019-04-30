Did you see reporter Eve Byron's story this week about Bryce Christiaens?
He's the Missoula County Weed District Manager and, believe it or not, the story addresses one of those questions that comes up when people talk about the value of a liberal arts degree.
Christiaens studied philosophy at the University of Montana, not biology, and he's doing great work for county residents with his degree. From the story:
His job as the Missoula County Weed District Manager goes back to his roots on the ranch where he grew up near Valier and learned first-hand the values of managing vegetation on the landscape level. But it also incorporates his college course work that focused on land ethics and a sense of space.
"Are we morally obligated to be stewards of our natural resources and work to conserve, protect and restore damage that we cause to our natural environment? I believe we are," Christiaens said.
The man who hired Christiaens talked about the contributions he makes to the weed district, but I'll let you read more in the story.
Meanwhile, regarding philosophy, Inside Higher Ed had this piece about how the president of Brazil wants to defund philosophy and sociology programs because they "don't provide an immediate benefit to taxpayers." Here's President Jair Bolsonaro from a Tweet translated in the story:
“The role of the government is to respect the taxpayer's money, teaching the young to read, write, do math and to provide a craft that generates income to the person and welfare to the family, which improves society around them.”
Is Christiaens in Missoula improving society? Anyway, here's pushback in the story from a tweet by Sean Carroll, a physicist at California Institute of Technology:
Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, has many deplorable policies, but targeting philosophy and sociology in universities kind of sums them up. An antipathy towards deep knowledge is characteristic of a certain kind of right wing populism. https://t.co/NqPYnYJnu4— Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) April 27, 2019
"Brazil’s president ... Bolsonaro, has many deplorable policies, but targeting philosophy and sociology in universities kind of sums them up. An antipathy towards deep knowledge is characteristic of a certain kind of right-wing populism."
Probably, Bolsonaro would not want to contribute to Jessie Kwasney's education at UM. The UM Gallery of Visual Arts posted a warning sign because of the graphic nature of his show, and the gallery director estimated it's just the second time in 25 years such an advisory has been placed.
Kwasney was exploring the influence of religion on American society, and he also wanted to question ideas of morality. He deals with some tough subjects, post-traumatic stress disorder in an earlier exhibit.
"People are so scared of difficult ideas, and they're just so afraid to be uncomfortable, people as a whole."
Speaking of degrees, happy graduation. Commencement comes early this year, Saturday, May 4. Hooray, grads!
Back to regular programming, I told you reporter Cameron Evans, photographer Tom Bauer and I are working on some stories about economic mobility in education, and Bauer and I visited Montana State University–Northern as part of our reporting.
We learned about a program that's helping Northern make huge strides in retaining Native American students. It's called the Little River Institute, and get this: Northern's retention of Native American students has gone from 57% to 86%. (By comparison, the average for everyone in the Montana University System is 70%.)
The Little River Institute directors also told us the federal program is not directly funded in President Trump's 2020 budget.
The people I talked with don't think Congress will eviscerate that line from the U.S. Department of Education budget, but they're paying close attention and concerned about possible consolidations for funding streams that support minority students.
Here's the story with remarkable data. Margarett Campbell, director for American Indian Education at the Little River Institute and tribal liaison for the campus, said this:
These are scary times for educational budgets that deal with minorities.
Kelly Webster, chief of staff for UM President Seth Bodnar, shared an achievement from the Missoula flagship that appears to be on a parallel track. She noted another federally funded program, TRIO Student Support Services, is counting a persistence rate of 88% for its 2017-2018 cohort. (That's eight and eight, not a typo, for this figure representing students who stay enrolled in college.)
That's a big deal. And funding for TRIO SSS isn't assured either. Here's Webster in the story, which shares the numbers of students TRIO has served at UM:
"Continued TRIO funding is crucial for Montana students," Webster said. "As a long-standing program at UM, TRIO SSS has helped thousands of students achieve a college education."
She said UM is proud of the program's 43-year history at the campus and its "intense focus on student success. "In fact, the rest of the institution has learned from our TRIO SSS staff."
In other news, UM announced last week a new project to support women called the S.E.A. Change Initiative in an effort to create a "safe" environment that "empowers" women and "accelerates" them. That story here.
A quick side note on safety a couple of other places: the Washington Post has this story about the attempt by students at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania to shut down a "rape attic" and fraternities in general. Closer to home in the K-12 arena, reporter Patrick Reilly had this piece over the weekend about how some parents in Charlo are alleging abuse of students with special needs in district schools. District leaders disagree.
Back to UM, the flagship has no concrete goals tied to the S.E.A. Change Initiative, and Webster said setting them is actually part of the project, and the campus community will be involved. I'll be curious to see if UM sets goals regarding closing gender gaps with faculty and staff pay.
Men and women aren't too far apart in professor roles, but here's the rub: far more guys are professors, and on the high end of pay at the flagship, and far more gals are staff members, on the low end, as in as low as $10.70 an hour in 2017.
How to address those gaps? Women's Foundation of Montana program director Jen Euell had some ideas in the story and said pay audits (and follow up audits) are important in closing gaps:
Euell said remedies exist, and they require strategies for long-term cultural change. For example, organizations must ensure women are included in hiring pools even for the highest-paid jobs, and determine ways to create clear "ladders," or opportunities for advancement. ...
"There are ways in which you correct for it, but it would require analysis and some work to create strategies," Euell said.
University of Montana full professor gender pay gap
|Year
|Men
|Women
|State Average
|Percent W/M
|2007
|$76,604
|$74,112
|$72,019
|96.7%
|2008
|$79,096
|$75,691
|$74,699
|95.7%
|2009
|$80,253
|$76,315
|$75,879
|95.1%
|2010
|$80,609
|$75,889
|$75,875
|94.1%
|2011
|$79,466
|$76,803
|$76,533
|96.6%
|2012
|$75,798
|$72,630
|$68,697
|95.8%
|2013
|$85,977
|$81,693
|$80,419
|95.0%
|2014
|$89,361
|$82,152
|$84,066
|91.9%
|2015
|$87,615
|$81,729
|$83,441
|93.3%
|2016
|$82,152
|$76,752
|$83,074
|93.4%
|2017
|$83,146
|$79,275
|$90,068
|95.3%
The Montana Kaimin pointed out some other issues with personnel at UM. In this story, the Kaimin noted the tiny portion of deans at UM with permanent status.
Interim deans hold seven of the University’s 12 dean positions, according to the University’s website. The College of Business and the School of Extended and Lifelong Learning could increase that number to nine interim deans.
Gender plays a role in those jobs, too. So far, women have been tapped to serve temporarily. Recruitments are underway.
Also, straight from UM:
- American Association of Geographers Elects UM Provost as Fellow Apr 30, 2019
University of Montana Professor Jon Harbor was recently selected as a Fellow by the American Association of Geographers.
- New Digital Media Lab Announces Summer Workshop Series at UM School of Journalism Apr 29, 2019
This summer, storytellers of all backgrounds and skill levels from across the country are invited to attend hands-on workshops taught by top-tier media professionals at the new Montana Media Lab, an innovative, digital media lab based at the UM School of Journalism.
- KIDS COUNT Report: Uninsured Rate for Montana Children Continues to Drop Apr 25, 2019
The number of uninsured children in Montana continues to drop, according to the recently released 2018 Montana KIDS COUNT data book.
- Public Lecture, Workshop Series Aims to Rethink Suicide Prevention Apr 25, 2019
Despite focused efforts in suicide prevention the past two decades, the number of suicides in the United States has increased by more than 60% over the past 17 years.
- UM Students, Researchers to Study Solar Eclipse in Chile Apr 25, 2019
The Montana Space Grant Consortium has received funding from MathWorks Inc. and the NASA Science Mission Directorate to perform weather measurements during the coming July 2 solar eclipse that will be visible in parts of Chile and Argentina.
- $1.5M Grant from Washington Foundation to Benefit UM, MCPS Education Programs Apr 24, 2019
The 21st Century Teaching and Learning Initiative has been reinvigorated with an additional three-year, $1.5 million grant, Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Thane announced April 23.
- UM Report: Visitors Spent $3.7B in Montana Last Year Apr 24, 2019
Last year, 12.4 million out-of-state visitors contributed over $3.7 billion in travel spending to Montana’s economy, according to a recent report from the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana.
- Career Services Opens Survey for Spring Graduates Apr 23, 2019
Career Services opened the UM Graduation Survey on April 17. Made available through Handshake, the survey is available for all students graduating in May 2019.
All for now. Thank you for reading.
- Keila Szpaller
