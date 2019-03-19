Let's draw some inspiration today from Richard Goldman, a senior at Sentinel High School.
Goldman is heading to New York to play Carnegie Hall with Sentinel High School’s Wind Ensemble. He delivered the quote of the day, and reporter Cameron Evans shared it in the story.
We're just a school from Montana so I don't feel like people have much expectation for us, so we're just going to go there and blow the house down pretty much.
Welp, that is pretty much awesome. Cameron said his immediate plans are to join the U.S. Army, and he has no current plans to go to the University of Montana, but maybe he ends up at UM sooner or later, anyway.
Cameron covers K-12, as you have probably gathered, and I've been wanting to tell you a little bit more about a project we're teaming up on. We're looking at economic mobility in education, and we're specifically interested in the ways schools that are driving change are doing this difficult work.
In Montana, schools winning in this economic mobility equation are Northern, Montana Tech, and Helena College, and we'll talk about them more later.
To gather some baseline information, we've been looking at a project called Opportunity Insights at the higher education level. The New York Times published data in an interactive format, and it shows the University of Montana takes a greater share of lower-income students than Montana State University.
UM counts 7.9 percent and MSU counts 5.2 percent, although the number of students at Montana State is probably higher. It's hard to keep these students in school, and Tuesday in a midyear update, UM President Seth Bodnar talked about some initiatives that will directly help students stay in school. He noted UM opened a food pantry, and it's also forming cohorts that will help students feel like they're part of a community at UM as a different approach to freshman orientation.
That sounds like important work that will help UM with its goal to retain students. Bodnar noted again UM has increased retention 1.7 percent, a positive impact for students and the budget.
In his talk, the president also congratulated student athletes for an achievement that "you sadly didn't get a chance to ready about in the newspaper." He praised the grade-point average overall athletes hit last semester as the highest in the history of Griz athletics.
But let's not cry too many crocodile tears about this supposedly sad state of affairs. Reporter Bill Speltz (you know, the one who works here in Missoula for the Missoulian newspaper) wrote a column in January that noted the football team had hit two best semesters in a row of average GPA, with last semester's at 3.07. I underscored the highlight in this newsletter here. Cheers to all the athletes — and counselors, faculty, advisers, coaches, who help them — for the overall high. If you want to look at the numbers, here's a link.
Here are a few other items of note:
- UM lost a key enrollment official during a critical time.
- The dean of students appealed her employment grievance against UM, and the ASUM president said the lack of a working dean on campus has been detrimental to students.
- UM is pushing to expand online education. As the story said, Provost Jon Harbor is bullish about the potential for UM: When these programs are well designed and well run, they are significant revenue generators. We can't say today how many millions of dollars there will be.
The campus makes significant contributions to the arts, and here's reporter Peter Friesen with a story about a cool exhibit at UM, if you missed it, and also reporter Cory Walsh with a story about Chris Dombrowski and his recently published poetry collection, "Ragged Anthem."
Well shoot, I haven't checked in on MSU. Darn. I'll pay more attention next week, but in the meantime, ahem, any pre-engineering students want to head to UM? Here's the Associated Press:
The engineering college dean at Montana State University says he doesn't see the collapse of two gym roofs on campus as a failure by engineers who designed the buildings.
Straight from UM:
- Montana Native, Former Ambassador to Russia to Conclude President’s Lecture Series March 19, 2019
A Montana native who stewarded peaceful relations with Russia will deliver the final installment of the 2018-19 University of Montana President’s Lecture Series.
- Montana School of Journalism Students Win Top National Awards March 19, 2019
Four University of Montana School of Journalism students recently won five awards in national journalism competitions that collectively draw more than 1,000 entries from more than 400 universities.
- UM Poll: Montanans Have Mixed Opinions on Elected Officials March 18, 2019
UM's Big Sky Poll recently conducted its first-ever online poll. When asked to share views on the performance of their elected officials, the responses of 293 registered Montana voters were mixed.
- Noted Sustainability Scientist Nancy Grimm to Lecture at UM March 18, 2019
A renowned and prolific sustainability scientist, Nancy Grimm, will present the spring semester “Lecture at the Nexus” series at the University of Montana.
- Montana Student Entrepreneurs Impress at UM Business Startup Challenge March 15, 2019
UM hosted its annual John Ruffatto Business Startup Challenge on March 8, which featured a dozen contestants chosen from 25 applicants, all competing for cash prizes totaling $50,000.
- Office Opening Highlights UM Ties With Missoula Tech Partner March 14, 2019
When the Cognizant ATG Missoula Solutions Center recently opened its new office in Missoula’s Old Sawmill District, UM also had reason to celebrate.
- Eight Montana Students Named Newman Civic Fellows March 14, 2019
Montana Campus Compact (MTCC) has named eight Montana college students Newman Civic Fellows. They join a national cohort of 262 Fellows named across the nation.
Maybe I'll keep sharing bits and pieces of that economic mobility project with you over the next couple of months. In the meantime, thank you for reading.
— Keila Szpaller
