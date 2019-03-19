Sentinel Band 1

Carson Donath, Abbey Warner and Owen Kirby, from left, rehearse with the Sentinel High School Wind Ensemble recently. The band is traveling to New York City soon to perform at Carnegie Hall in the New York Sounds of Spring International Music Festival.

Let's draw some inspiration today from Richard Goldman, a senior at Sentinel High School.

Goldman is heading to New York to play Carnegie Hall with Sentinel High School’s Wind Ensemble. He delivered the quote of the day, and reporter Cameron Evans shared it in the story.

We're just a school from Montana so I don't feel like people have much expectation for us, so we're just going to go there and blow the house down pretty much.

Welp, that is pretty much awesome. Cameron said his immediate plans are to join the U.S. Army, and he has no current plans to go to the University of Montana, but maybe he ends up at UM sooner or later, anyway.

Cameron covers K-12, as you have probably gathered, and I've been wanting to tell you a little bit more about a project we're teaming up on. We're looking at economic mobility in education, and we're specifically interested in the ways schools that are driving change are doing this difficult work.

In Montana, schools winning in this economic mobility equation are Northern, Montana Tech, and Helena College, and we'll talk about them more later.

To gather some baseline information, we've been looking at a project called Opportunity Insights at the higher education level. The New York Times published data in an interactive format, and it shows the University of Montana takes a greater share of lower-income students than Montana State University.

UM counts 7.9 percent and MSU counts 5.2 percent, although the number of students at Montana State is probably higher. It's hard to keep these students in school, and Tuesday in a midyear update, UM President Seth Bodnar talked about some initiatives that will directly help students stay in school. He noted UM opened a food pantry, and it's also forming cohorts that will help students feel like they're part of a community at UM as a different approach to freshman orientation.

That sounds like important work that will help UM with its goal to retain students. Bodnar noted again UM has increased retention 1.7 percent, a positive impact for students and the budget.

In his talk, the president also congratulated student athletes for an achievement that "you sadly didn't get a chance to ready about in the newspaper." He praised the grade-point average overall athletes hit last semester as the highest in the history of Griz athletics.

But let's not cry too many crocodile tears about this supposedly sad state of affairs. Reporter Bill Speltz (you know, the one who works here in Missoula for the Missoulian newspaper) wrote a column in January that noted the football team had hit two best semesters in a row of average GPA, with last semester's at 3.07. I underscored the highlight in this newsletter here. Cheers to all the athletes — and counselors, faculty, advisers, coaches, who help them — for the overall high. If you want to look at the numbers, here's a link.

Here are a few other items of note:

The campus makes significant contributions to the arts, and here's reporter Peter Friesen with a story about a cool exhibit at UM, if you missed it, and also reporter Cory Walsh with a story about Chris Dombrowski and his recently published poetry collection, "Ragged Anthem."

Well shoot, I haven't checked in on MSU. Darn. I'll pay more attention next week, but in the meantime, ahem, any pre-engineering students want to head to UM? Here's the Associated Press: 

The engineering college dean at Montana State University says he doesn't see the collapse of two gym roofs on campus as a failure by engineers who designed the buildings.

Straight from UM:

Maybe I'll keep sharing bits and pieces of that economic mobility project with you over the next couple of months. In the meantime, thank you for reading. 

— Keila Szpaller

