Happy 2019!
Here is a list of my most-read stories on the Missoulian's website about the University of Montana last year. They aren't the same as my favorites, and I'll post a couple of those below, too. But first, in order of number of visitors:
No. 1: University of Montana president's wife seeks 'extremely confidential' info for recruitment, outgoing VP says
No. 2: University of Montana President Bodnar's tweet creates minor Twitter storm
No. 3: University of Montana fined nearly $1 million for Clery Act violations; UM to appeal
No. 4: University of Montana Dean of Students asked to leave
No. 5: University of Montana proposes 50 faculty cuts over 3 years in 'Strategy for Distinction'
No. 6: Culture clash: University of Montana president's corporate resume raises concerns in the academy
No. 7: University of Montana president announces restructure; enrollment VP contract not renewed
No. 8: University of Montana creative writing program at tipping point as budget cuts loom
No. 9: University of Montana to Montana State: Nanny-nanny boo-boo
No. 10: University of Montana professor awarded $4.5 million grant
I have favorites, too, but probably the only one from the list above is the one about the creative writing program. It's not a happy story because the program was in peril, but people spoke with deep passion for creative writing and shared insights about the important place it holds in Montana history.
Here are three other stories that I'd put on the favorites list, although maybe not in any order. They were fun and interesting to report, and I hope they shed light on UM students and higher education in Montana.
No. 1: Missoula woman, MIT Scholar, named MacArthur Fellow. Lisa Parks is a UM grad who earned a "genius award" last year, and the day she won the fellowship, she talked on the phone with me about her area of research, satellite technologies and media culture. Her field was mind-bending and amazing to me, and it's always wonderful as a reporter to get to talk to really smart people and learn something new.
No. 2: University of Montana graduate students are co-authors on top Science article. This was a cool story, if you missed it. Not only did UM research get published in a noteworthy journal, Science, but four of the authors are UM graduate students. That's a big deal, both for the university and for the scientists themselves. The lead author is Scott Mills, a UM professor. The students each worked on different parts of the project, and they visited with me about their expertise for the story. The best quote came from Marketa Zimova, who described what it was like to finally see a specimen the team was after at the Smithsonian Institution.
"It was a dream come true," Zimova said. "It was not like getting a Ferrari, but second, or close to it, for biologists."
No. 3: Defining 'right' size and mission, as University of Montana-MSU enrollment gap widens. This was a look at what it means to be a flagship institution in Montana, and it also showed the question hadn't been fully answered.
Here's a little present for you, too. If you haven't seen these stories, reporter Kim Briggeman has been mining old Missoulian archives, and this week's topic was buttercups and their sometimes surprising appearance in the middle of winter.
Thank you for reading. I have a long list of story ideas for 2019, but please do send any ideas you might have my way. Send questions too. And have a lovely start to 2019.
— Keila Szpaller
