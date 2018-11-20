Happy week of Thanksgiving.
Our generous community is one thing for which I'm thankful. Here's reporter Dillon Kato on volunteers at the Missoula Food Bank helping with a turkey giveaway, and this year, some helpers came from the University of Montana-Western in Dillon.
Until then, I hope you saw this story about Dean of Students Rhondie Voorhees filing a grievance against the University of Montana in Missoula. Voorhees was dismissed from her post unexpectedly in August and has since filed the employment grievance.
She isn't sharing too many specifics about the subject for her grievance, but she said the following in an email:
"In any actions I may pursue, I will always stand up for the rights of employees, including contract professionals, to speak up without fear of retaliation on serious issues of student and campus safety, and my own personal safety, as a student conduct professional and the institution's chief student conduct officer charged with dealing with the most difficult and sensitive student cases and issues related to campus safety," Voorhees said.
This past weekend, the Griz lost the Brawl of the Wild to the Cats even after UM dominated much of the game. Football coach Bobby Hauck, whose re-hire was controversial, was gracious about the beating UM took from Montana State University in Bozeman at the end.
"Good job by them sticking with it and finding a way to get the W," Hauck said. "And shame on us for not winning it. Bad job by us today. And they did a nice job of sticking with it."
In other news, you probably saw that Stephen Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, is going to be at UM for a computer science conference — except the actual computer science researchers started dropping out of the event once they heard the nationalist and former executive chairman of Breitbart News would be there.
So the conference is kaput, minus Bannon's address, according to organizer Adrian Cheok.
One thing I learned after the above story ran is that, according to Cheok, Bannon is presenting at UM for free. Here's Cheok from the ACE 2018 International Conference on Advances in Computer Entertainment Technology on Bannon's speaking fee:
"Zero. Mr Bannon is not charging any fees, zero. He is doing this academic forum on the interests of free speech and supporting the students and Academy in University of Montana to have a free speech academic debate.
"He warmly welcomes all UM students and professors to join us. I think he is doing us a great honor to come to UM and promote free speech, the cornerstone of true academia."
Faculty might just ignore him. The Chronicle of Higher Education had this story about Bannon's appearance at UM and lack of support among academics in general. Along with a lot of information about Cheok and his angry tweets, it had this from a UM faculty member:
Jesse Johnson, chair of the computer-science department at the University of Montana, worries that the conference will erode the credibility of the field, and hosting it will harm his university’s reputation. The conference will be held in the university’s student union, but the university itself is not a sponsor of the event.
Anytime we write stories about controversial people, we heard from readers and community members who would rather we didn't. They argue that we should not give certain people a platform for ideas many consider heinous. I heard this loud and clear last year when I wrote a profile of Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who wants only people of European descent in the United States. He's a leader in the so-called alt-right movement, a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism, and populism.
One reader signed off with "disgusted" instead of "sincerely" in this note:
"You really should be ashamed of yourself for writing about racist Richard Spencer! … Please write about good, caring people in your community." (See above story about food bank volunteers.)
The Missoulian received other letters, though, on a different note. One writer said the Holocaust "happened in part because news media failed to identify the threat of the Nazis early on."
The Bannon appearance hasn't caused as much of a deluge of letters, but we still hear some of the same sentiments from people who would rather we ignored certain characters.
But these stories let the community know this figure is showing up, and also that there's a boycott by other academics. As one of my coworkers said, we should let people know which elected officials show up to hear the speech, too, and their reasons. The topic of the keynote, according to Cheok, is how "economic nationalism will help minorities (blacks, hispanics, etc.) to obtain more high tech jobs such as in the computer entertainment industry."
What else? Let's move on.
Did you know the late Sophie Moiese and Salish cultural leader "was known for her laughter, which reminded friends of the blue jay’s call"? Missoula County honored her by naming a meeting room after her, and Commissioner Dave Strohmaier shared these thoughts in the story from reporter Eve Byron.
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the decision to name the meeting room for Moiese is a formal way to acknowledge “the long heritage and connection of this place to the people who occupied these lands for a millennium.”
As Strohmaier was in his backyard skinning a deer this weekend that his son shot, he was reminded how this land has provided sustenance for thousands of years.
“This location, this place we are occupying today, and the reason we are here today is also an act of remembering,” Strohmaier said. “But many are suffering historical or cultural amnesia, forgetting who they are and the lands which they occupy today.
“Today, we’re ascribing a special meaning for this room, offering a place, a name, a point of which we are at today and which I hope many future generations throughout the region and the nation, when they come to the Sophie Moiese room … we can remind them and help them know the act of remembering.”
There's good news to look forward to as well.
Last week, the Montana Board of Regents conferred an honorary status on UM professor Anna Prentiss, whose career sounds interesting and exceptional. The same day, one of my coworkers said he was looking for someone to feature as our Monday's Montanan. Well, I could have ignored his plea, but my more generous side won the argument with my more selfish side, and I recommended Prentiss despite my own interest in talking with her. They connected, so we can look forward to that story one of these Mondays.
Straight from UM:
- Mansfield Center Director Accepts National Leadership Position; Interim Director Named Nov. 20
Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center Executive Director Abraham Kim will leave the center after serving five years to accept an opportunity with a national organization.
- UM to Celebrate Drone Week Nov. 26-30 Nov. 19
UM invites the public to campus to celebrate the sky-high possibilities of unmanned aerial vehicles during Drone Week, Nov. 26-30.
- New ‘Backroads of Montana’ Special on Collections to Air Nov. 27 Nov. 19.
Join the “Backroads of Montana” crew as they look at some of the most notable, interesting and unique collections featured on the program.
- UM’s EPIC Pitch Competition Awards Over $3,000 in Cash and Prizes Nov. 16
Cultivated by Native Montana, a business plan developed by the American Indian Business Leaders club at UM, captured the top $1,500 prize during the recent EPIC Pitch Competition at UM.
- UM’s Music Education Masters Ranked Among Best Online Programs Nov. 16
The University of Montana’s master’s degree in music education was recently named one of the top programs in the nation by OnlineMasters.com.
- MontanaPBS Restores Public Television Service to Flathead Indian Reservation Nov. 16
MontanaPBS is pleased to announce the restoration of over-the-air public television service in the communities of Pablo, Polson, Ronan, Hot Springs, St. Ignatius and Arlee.
- Missoula College Adds New Apprenticeships Nov. 16
Students at Missoula College UM soon will have two more places to apprentice.
- High School Students Gather at UM for Model UN Conference Nov. 15
Students from 21 Montana and Idaho high schools will participate in the 53rd annual Montana Model United Nations Conference on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 19-20, at the University of Montana.
- UM Archaeologist Named Regents Professor Nov. 15
Dr. Anna Prentiss, a UM anthropology professor and archaeologist, has been named the University’s 12th Regents Professor.
- Experts to Discuss Potential Korean Unification at UM Event Nov. 15
Two experts on Korea will visit UM to discuss “The Nexus of Politics & Economics: Is the Korean Peninsula on the Verge of Peace and Unification?” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, in Gallagher Business Building Room 106.
- UM to Perform ‘White Christmas’ Nov. 14
UM’s Theatre & Dance and Music schools are joining to present a holiday classic, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas,” to audiences throughout November and December.
- Montana Public Radio Podcast Honored with Science Journalism Award Nov. 14
The team behind the Montana Public Radio podcast “SubSurface: Resisting Montana’s Underwater Invaders” has won a prestigious 2018 Kavli Science Journalism Award.
