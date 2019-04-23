If you didn't get a chance to attend the Kyiyo Pow Wow this weekend at the University of Montana, check out Kurt Wilson's photos and read reporter Cameron Evans' story about it here.
More than 300 dancers showed up.
"It’s important in a community with as large of an indigenous population as Missoula has, and as our campus has, for us to be able to share our culture with non-Natives," said Marcos Lopez, the treasurer for Kyiyo and a freshman at UM.
In other news, vice president for operations and finance Paul Lasiter shared an update on the financial picture at UM as the campus nears the close of the 2019 fiscal year.
UM is bringing in more revenue and spending less than it had planned this year, which means it may not have to use up $7.3 million from reserves.
That's good news for this fiscal year, but it's not a rosy picture just yet. Said Lasiter in the story:
We've reached a point of stability, but I'm not satisfied. That budget needs to be much more robust.
Lasiter said although UM appears like it may break even this year, it actually needs to be putting a lot more money into things like recruitment and Facilities Services. The budget is tied to enrollment, so UM will need fall enrollment to support the 2020 plan.
I believe campuses need to turn in their budgets to the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education soon, so we'll see how it looks before too long.
In the meantime, Montana State University was pretty giddy with some good news from the Montana Legislature. The Bozeman Chronicle reports the $25 million MSU has been wanting for a loooong time is coming its way for the reportedly decrepit Romney Hall. MSU will provide a $7 million match.
(The Chronicle also had this story about a couple of discrimination lawsuits.)
Back to dollars and cents, though: Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced a plan this week to wipe out $50,000 of student debt for an estimated 42 million Americans and also take on tuition and other costs of public higher education.
The Washington Post had this story on the ambitious plan from the Massachusetts Democrat. It would cost big money, but Warren said in a Medium post she believes public higher education should cost students as much as K-12 does — it should be free.
Some people will say we can’t afford this plan. That’s nonsense. The entire cost of my broad debt cancellation plan and universal free college is more than covered by my Ultra-Millionaire Tax — a 2% annual tax on the 75,000 families with $50 million or more in wealth. For decades, we’ve allowed the wealthy to pay less while burying tens of millions of working Americans in education debt. It’s time to make different choices.
One more bit about money in Montana: A full professor at UM earns nearly $20,000 less a year than one at MSU. Officials in the Commissioner's Office point to engineering as the reason, but UM labor leaders aren't so sure yet. University Faculty Association leader Paul Haber called for more detailed information, and Cassie Hemphill, head of the Missoula College Faculty Association, offered this assessment:
It seems the choice that the University of Montana has made is to invest in administration, but not in faculty and staff. And those are the frontline people that students see.
What else? I told you last week I'd attended "The Assassins." In an email, director Randy Bolton said the show sold out or nearly sold out both Fridays and Saturdays of its run.
I’ve been hearing great things from people and the stage manager reports that all audiences — sellout or not — are responding with enthusiasm and energy. The talk back which I attended after the First Friday performance was extremely energetic. In fact, the most energized I have ever attended with my casts here.
Cool. And if you're interested in theater, there's a play taking place about that tourist in Yellowstone who put a bison calf in a car trunk because it looked cold. True story. Well, to one artist, that's a good example of people's disconnect with nature, and reporter Peter Friesen had this piece (with rare exclamation point) about the ensuing drama that will run in Missoula and New York based on the episode.
Projections, along with creative practical and audio technology (there are working udders on Potter’s bison costume!) work to flesh out the single-room play, adding surrealism and depth.
“It’s challenging and it’s weird,” Ciara Griffin said. “But our hope is when people come that they identify with some little bit of the show.”
Also ICYMI, reporter Kim Briggeman wrote about Aber Day, which some people confuse with Arbor Day. Why not celebrate both?
“Outlanders sometimes think that ‘Aber Day’ is supposed to be ‘Arbor Day,’ and wonder at the pronunciation these quaint Montanans give the word,” Missoulian opinion editor Sam Reynolds wrote in mid-May 1984, when that year’s spring event was at hand. “But Aber it is, named after William ‘Daddy’ Aber, who was a professor at the University of Montana from 1896 to 1919. Aber had a thing about trees. He planted them, all over the campus.”
A careful reader also noted the School of Music has a new director, James Randall. From the UM website:
"James Randall is an Associate Professor of Music at the University of Montana and serves as chair of the Music History Area. He holds a BM in Music Performance from Ball State University and an MM and PhD in Musicology from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he studied both historical musicology and ethnomusicology. He teaches courses in the History of Western Art Music, World Music, and Musical Theater. His research interests include early jazz and the popular songwriter Jerome Kern, topics on which he has published and presented nationally and internationally."
April is Autism month, and executive director Martin Blair of the UM Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities had this column about related work the flagship is doing:
In 2015, with a small grant provided by the Autism CARES Act, the University of Montana and the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities established the Montana Autism Center to provide information and training resources to families and professionals.
Straight from UM:
All for now. Maybe I'll tell you about our trip last week to Helena College and MSU-Northern next time.
— Keila Szpaller
