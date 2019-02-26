022419 frostad1 kw.jpg

"Being faithful, like visually faithful or naturalistically faithful, is a way of being reverent to the characters I paint," says Missoula artist Stephanie Frostad, shown here in her home studio, "including the animals and plants, that are sometimes central in the work." A retrospective exhibit of Frostad's work opens Thursday at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture's Paxson Gallery.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Stephanie Frostad wanted to see if she could pay her bills just by painting after she earned her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana.

That was 25 years ago, and reporter Cory Walsh had this story recently about Frostad, who doesn't fit into a tidy mold. The artist's work is on display at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture, and she goes her own way:

She's working as a Western painter, a narrative painter and a symbolist painter all at once, said museum curator Jeremy Canwell.

"Her work makes us question what we think of as realism, because unlike most narrative painting, her work seems to resist us," he said. As an example, he pointed to the famed artists of the Western tradition, such as Russell and Remington, who were painting an idealized past that was gone or never existed and seems to deliver a simple message. Frostad pushes her realism beyond historical imagery into myths and fable in an enigmatic way, he said.
 
Here, too, is Shane Vannatta, a UM law school graduate recently sworn in as Fourth Judicial District Judge. Reporter Seaborn Larson outlined the different ways Vannatta's swearing in makes history in this story, and photographer Tom Bauer captured something special in a photograph, a new judge in a position that carries a lot of weight, with a child's delight on his face as he dons his robe.
 
"It is an awesome responsibility," (Vannatta) said. "You're determining credibility, motive, all of these many things that are this human institution of the judiciary."
District Judge Shane Vannatta 1

Shane Vannatta is dressed in a judicial robe by his husband Jon Freeland and mother Karen during a swearing in ceremony on Friday for Vannatta as a new judge in Missoula District Court. A practicing attorney for nearly 30 years and a sub-judge in Missoula County District Court for the last 18 years, Vannatta is the Missoula District's fifth judge.
 
Today at the University Center, Associated Students of the University of Montana President Alex Butler spoke at a rally to support higher education. He said UM students aren't just smart, they're driven to make contributions to the Treasure State.
 
Butler named people who are currently students, but I was reminded of the alum my colleagues had written about recently, too, and wanted to share them here.
 
For the story, I also took another look at some of the statistics about how Montana ranks nationally, data compiled by the Montana Office of the Commissioner of Education. Montana has kept tuition generally level in recent years, and students advocate for that affordability, although others point out it can hurt funding at campuses too.
 
Another data point from the Commissioner's Office is that Montana ranks 49th in level of state-funded aid per student. It provides $44 compared to the U.S. average of $786, and although tuition is more affordable here, many families earn a lot less, too.
 
Download PDF 2019 Higher Education Data
I'm still catching up from being out last week, but if you're curious about the status of the asbestos situation on campus, here's the latest on UM's plans, which don't include more surface testing. And here's an interesting take from the Montana Kaimin about one way theater students are affected by the closure of McGill Hall.
 
Without further ado, straight from UM:
Thank you for reading, and see you next week.
 
— Keila Szpaller
 
Stay current on the University of Montana and other higher education news in Montana with the Missoulian's weekly email, Under the M. 
 

Please sign up on Missoulian.com to subscribe to Under the M, the weekly email about the University of Montana and higher education news in Montana.

