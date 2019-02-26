Stephanie Frostad wanted to see if she could pay her bills just by painting after she earned her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Montana.
That was 25 years ago, and reporter Cory Walsh had this story recently about Frostad, who doesn't fit into a tidy mold. The artist's work is on display at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture, and she goes her own way:
She's working as a Western painter, a narrative painter and a symbolist painter all at once, said museum curator Jeremy Canwell.
- Charter Day Celebration to Mark UM’s Birthday Feb. 27 Feb. 19, 2019
The community is invited to help UM celebrate its 126th birthday during the Charter Day awards ceremony on Wednesday, Feb. 27, in the University Center Ballroom.
- Montana Science Fair Set for March 18 at UM Feb. 25, 2019
High school and middle school students from across Montana will present their research findings during the 64th annual Montana Science Fair on Monday, March 18, at the UM Adams Center.
- UM Undergrad Students Produce Science Podcasts Feb. 22, 2019
UM students were asked to produce science podcasts during a Principles of Living Systems lab class last semester.
- New UM Program to Boost Rural Economic Development Feb. 21, 2019
UM recently was awarded a grant that will fund efforts to help distressed rural and tribal communities develop sustainable, high-growth entrepreneurial ecosystems.
- GradCon to Showcase UM Graduate Student Research Feb. 20, 2019
UM graduate students from across the academic disciplines will present their research at the 18th annual Graduate Conference on Friday, Feb. 22, in the University Center.
- Montana Museum of Art & Culture Exhibition to Celebrate Beloved Painter Feb. 20, 2019
A new exhibition showcasing the works of Stephanie Frostad will open at the Montana Museum of Art & Culture at the University of Montana on Thursday, Feb. 28.
- UM to Host Free Mindfulness Workshops Feb. 20, 2019
University of Montana’s Student Involvement Network will host a series of free workshops on the value and practice of mindfulness.
- UM to Commemorate 58 Years of Peace Corps with Service Stories Feb. 20, 2019
Friday, March 1, marks the 58th anniversary of the Peace Corps, and UM will commemorate the milestone with a free event in the Branch Center lounge from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- UM's Mansfield Dialogues to Explore Modern Challenges to World Peace Feb. 19, 2019
The Mansfield Center at the University of Montana has announced its spring schedule for the Mansfield Dialogues, a community lecture series that reflects the center’s mission to promote an understanding of Asia, public affairs and ethics.
- UM Statewide Business Challenge Competition Selects Competitors Feb, 15, 2019
The annual John Ruffatto Business Startup Challenge, hosted by UM's College of Business and Blackstone LaunchPad, received 18 applications from student teams across the state to compete for more than $50,000 in prize money.
- UM Calls for Researchers, Innovators for New STEM Program Feb. 15, 2019
UM now is accepting applications for research and innovative ideas with the potential to impact the world for its first STEM cohort in a new program.
- UM to Host 30th Annual Big Sky Employment Fair Feb. 15, 2019
The University of Montana will host its 30th annual Big Sky Employment Fair for UM students and alumni to meet with prospective employers from local, regional and national companies.
- UM Bio Station Researchers Awarded NASA Grant to Track Aquatic Invasive Species Feb. 14, 2019
Thanks to a grant from NASA, an investigative team of researchers at the UM Flathead Lake Biological Station will launch a new project enabling officials to predict the spread of aquatic invasive species through remote sensing, genetic monitoring and climate forecasting.