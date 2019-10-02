Sorry for the lag since last newsletter, Under the M subscribers. These past two weeks, I’ve filled in for colleagues to cover a Missoula City Council candidates’ forum, the reaction to a tragic death in Hardin and an epic blizzard on the Rocky Mountain Front. (See photo.) Events on campus have kept me busy, too.
Meanwhile, sports reporter Frank Gogola was busy with a big event off campus. In an unexpected victory, the Grizzlies crushed U.C. Davis 45-20 in California this weekend. Frank had this story about Grizzlies linebacker Dante Olson and the young pen pals he's inspired from an underprivileged rural area.
UM’s long-awaited fall enrollment numbers came out last Tuesday, and they show another drop. Last month, UM Vice President for Enrollment Cathy Cole told me that they’re still waiting for their turnaround efforts to register in the enrollment numbers. But UM has already lost enough students to draw national attention: last week, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that “no public flagship has been hollowed out more in the last decade than the University of Montana at Missoula.”
But this unfortunate distinction hasn’t brought UM to a halt. The administration made some accommodations so that students could take part in last week’s Global Climate Strike, although students would have rallied for their future regardless.
Wildlife Biology student Sarah Sriraman told the Montana Kaimin activism is consuming her life: “If I really believe the science, I can’t, in good conscience, sit in class and prepare for a future I’m never going to have.”
And student Michael “Mj” Desrosier followed up the week with more action, a fast to bring attention to climate change. He talked with reporter Eve Bryon:
“I’m just standing in solidarity with the youth who started the climate strike,” Desrosier said. “It’s not a hunger strike, but mainly a fast. It’s more symbolic than anything. At the most, I’m greatly reducing my carbon footprint.”
Friday, UM President Seth Bodnar welcomed Brad Hall, UM’s new tribal outreach specialist, to campus.
For Native students, Hall told me, advising is "a different type of support, and it's beyond the scope of what advising has been in higher education," he said. Hall’s installation comes amid concerns about the advising options for Native students. But he said that "designing what that (advising role) looks like is something that, I think, is really important to me.”
Hall used to work at Blackfeet Community College, which will be hosting the first-ever tribunal on the issue of missing and murdered indigenous people this Friday and Saturday. Holly Michels will have that story. Because of the subject matter, expect it to be difficult to read — but worthwhile.
ICYMI, the New York Times had this piece a couple of weeks ago about the way people with liberal arts degrees catch up in salaries with people who studied STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. At the Missoula flagship and elsewhere, the status of the humanities and liberal arts have been much debated, but the author makes a clear argument for the value of a liberal arts education.
Straight from UM:
- UM Places 120 years of Montana Kaimin Student Newspapers Online: Kaimin is a Salish word that means "paper that brings news," and since 1898 the Montana Kaimin newspaper has covered UM with an independent student voice. Now that 121 years of accumulated news coverage is available online in a searchable database.
- Baucus Institute tackles shadow war and U.S.-China Trade — both presentations on Oct. 10: The Max Baucus Institute at UM — named for Montana's longest-serving U.S. senator — works to prepare the next generation of leaders and public servants.
- Universities join forces to launch MUS Health Care Institute, New Programs: UM and MSU have joined together to create a robust, interdisciplinary health sciences education and practice that will benefit patients, students and the health care industry across Montana and the nation.
- SpectrUM garners national award for EmPower Place: UM's SpectrUM Discovery Area was honored with a national award for EmPower Place, its innovative, collaboratively operated, family learning center at Missoula Food Bank and Community Center
— Patrick Reilly
