It’s been a busy summer, Under the M subscribers. As Keila Szpaller mentioned in last week’s newsletter, she recently took over as city editor and wrapped up her higher education coverage with the excellent, in-depth series about education and economic mobility she reported and wrote with Cameron Evans, with photos by Tom Bauer. She left very large shoes to fill, as I’ve learned in my first few weeks on the Higher Ed beat.
Last week was freshman orientation, and the University of Montana launched a new orientation program, called “Big Sky Experience,” to introduce freshmen to the Missoula community before hitting the books. There were service projects all over greater Missoula; I went to Milltown State Park and talked to students pulling weeds (some of which rivaled them in height). It was their third day out there, but they remained in good spirits. “The wilderness is really pretty, and it’s a good workout,” said Rachel Anderson of Spokane.
On-campus, some of those freshmen discovered that their residence halls were pretty roomy. About one-fifth of UM’s housing slots were still empty as of last week. That’s roughly the same as UM’s vacancy rate last fall — and much higher than Montana State’s 2% rate (ouch). UM expects the dorms to fill up once enrollment rates start to rise. In the meantime, there are some interesting alternative uses for vacant dorm rooms.
Speaking of student housing, last week I got a tip from local freelancer Hunter Pauli that Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s fraternity house had been closed down. He was right. One fraternity member told me that “we had a really solid group of dudes that was ready to move in” — but not enough to make it financially viable. See Wednesday's paper for the story — and stay tuned to see if they can secure the 24 residents that the national organization says they’ll need to re-open the house.
While writing this story, I gave several of my colleagues a guffaw by sharing Caitlin Flanagan’s 2014 article about fraternities in The Atlantic, which begins with the funniest single paragraph I’ve ever read. (This is not to imply that the brothers of Sigma Alpha Epsilon’s local chapter have attempted similar stunts).
On a more serious topic, the issue of student debt has gotten plenty of attention from the Democratic presidential primary candidates. Surprisingly, it didn’t come up in Sunday night’s CNN Town Hall with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, which I covered with no small amount of input from state politics reporter Holly Michels. But Bullock did give an “absolute no” to the prospect of running against Steve Daines for Senate, despite pleas from Montana Democrats and a low profile in the presidential race thus far. We’ll see if that holds come winter.
Last but not least, today marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic grizzly bear statue on UM’s Oval. At his birthday party, I spoke with a few young-at-heart guests who had been connected to its sculpting and installation in the 1960s. Click here to learn how the finished product differed from sculptor Rudy Autio’s expectations — and how it provided fodder for pranks on the drive back from the foundry in San Francisco.
Also at the birthday party, I spoke with UM art historian H. Rafael Chacón — who, as you may remember from last week’s newsletter, thinks Montana has “one of the worst state flags in the nation,” and should be replaced. He told me that since the article ran, he’s gotten lots of positive feedback on the idea — and only one piece of hate mail. If the proposal moves forward, you’ll find out about it here.
Thanks for reading and, I hope, continuing to subscribe. I'm already enjoying the Higher Ed beat.