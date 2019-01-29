Several weeks ago, I mentioned a bit of super-cool news that would be coming out of the University of Montana.
It's from the School of Art, courtesy of faculty member Trey Hill: UM has a new kiln, it's gigantic, and it might be the largest one in the region.
Students will get to use it.
Said Hill: "They may never have another chance to do something like this, but while they're here at the University of Montana, they can."
Hill started building the kiln at his home, and he later brought to it campus, partly so students could take advantage of it. He's an artist who recently fired the full kiln for the first time, filling it with a couple of his tree sculptures.
Hill invited me and photographer Tom Bauer to follow the process, and it was a marvel to watch. We saw him and his students ever so carefully roll the sculpture out of the kiln after its first firing, watched him glaze the piece, and heard him celebrate the result (no cracks!).
"They look damned near ... they look great."
Hill paints — glazes — with a disposable cup in each hand, pouring and pouring over the sculptures, one that was 8 feet tall. You can see a lot of steps that go into the work in Tom's pictures but I'm posting some in this newsletter too.
At first, the artist poured jet black and white over the biggest tree. When he got to medium blue, the slices of sky that emerged on the sculpture nearly took my breath away.
He isn't the only cool cat in ceramics in Montana or at UM, of course. UM professor and ceramicist Julia Galloway shared a fun anecdote about teaching that I wanted to repeat here. She likes to tease students a little bit by telling them she's bringing a "live model" into the classroom, and she refers to the model as "her," and the students' eyes grow wide.
Then, Galloway hauls in a chicken.
One time, she didn't bring a cage for the chicken, so it scampered around the studio with students in tow. That year, she said the chicken sculptures showed hens on the run.
Sign me up.
But back to the milestone, the kiln: Here's another little tidbit for you. UM's kiln has an interior of roughly 216 cubic feet, and just for fun, I checked in with the faculty at Alfred University in New York about their kiln. Alfred is listed by U.S. News & World Report as the top ceramics program in the country.
The Ceramics Department's Shawn Murrey sent me this note about the size of the biggest kiln students have access to in response to my question.
"Our three largest kilns are 200 cubic feet of interior space. One of these is a 16-foot-long wood-fired kiln. Traditionally, our wood- and gas-fired kilns are built with students through a kiln design course."
Well, that sounds like a neat class. True to the collegiality you find among ceramic artists in Montana, Murrey said this in response to my note about UM's big kiln.
"Very cool!"
But let's not gloat. Bigger isn't always better. Hill said you can make a large sculpture that's also terrible, and Galloway is making amazing pieces you can hold in your hands.
In other news, Montana State University is advocating for a bigger Romney Hall, for "classrooms, classrooms, classrooms," and $32 million to build them. From the story by Bozeman Chronicle's Gail Schontzler:
(MSU President Waded) Cruzado said MSU graduated a record 3,232 students last year. Five years ago lawmakers asked the (Montana) University System to improve its performance and MSU listened, she said. The Bozeman campus has increased graduation rates, raised the freshman retention rate to a 30-year high and lowered average student debt by $1,200.
“It’s really hard not to be impressed by the work you’re doing at MSU,” said Rep. Mike Hopkins, R-Missoula, chair of the Long Range Planning subcommittee.
“This isn’t a case of ‘Build it and they will come.’ They’ve already showed up,” said Rep. Bradley Hamlett, D-Cascade.
In other news, reporter Patrick Reilly writes here about faculty member Bill Borrie being named a fellow of the Academy of Leisure Sciences.
“When I look at wilderness, which is now my specialty, it's more than just having a fun time in wilderness,” Borrie said in the story. “It’s becoming American.”
Also, the U.S. Department of Education has agreed to reduce the fine for Clery Act violations against UM, according to the flagship. The DOE does reduce fines, but I wonder if the initial amounts are intended to give campuses a scare. No word from the agency yet on the rationale for reduction, or confirmation of overestimation.
Even though the fine will be reduced, according to UM, the campus will still be paying the equivalent of nearly a year's tuition and fees for a Montana student every month for 60 months.
We don't have a document with exact terms just yet, but we'll keep watch for a letter of agreement or communication from the DOE. Fingers crossed the federal government remains open.
In other news, UM aims to grow its online education, and I'm starting to learn more about this topic. Please feel free to share any information you think might be helpful. This story from the Washington Post earlier this month has some interesting perspectives on the way U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos might open the door to more online learning — and some of the possible consequences.
Straight from UM:
- UM to Host 16th Annual Dance Benefit Concert Jan. 29
The UM School of Theatre & Dance will present its 16th annual American College Dance Association Benefit Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2.
- Grant Allows UM to Expand Neuroscience Education Across Multiple Colleges Jan. 28
The University of Montana’s mission to shape agile learners will take a step forward thanks to a $300,000 grant from the W. M. Keck Foundation.
- US Department of Education Reduces UM Clery Fine Jan. 25
The U.S. Department of Education has agreed to a significant reduction in the fines levied against the University of Montana over reporting requirements of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crimes Statistics Act (the Clery Act).
- Popular Industry Website Features UM Professor’s Research on Corporate Mergers Jan. 25
A popular website that offers science-based information to help companies and individuals succeed recently featured research conducted by UM Assistant Professor Theresa Floyd.
- UM 102nd Foresters’ Ball to Feature ‘Saw Bands and Wild Lands’ Jan. 25
The community is invited to a weekend of dancing and fun in an old-fashioned logging town during UM's 102nd Foresters’ Ball from 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, in the Schreiber Gymnasium.
- Spring Planetarium Shows Begin Friday at UM Jan. 24
UM’s Department of Physics and Astronomy invites the public to its spring semester planetarium shows this month through May.
- Dance Program to Host Eighth Annual UM Dance Days Jan. 24
The UM Dance Program invites students from regional high schools and two-year colleges to join in two days of dance Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2.
- Award-Winning Journalist to Speak at UM About Reporting on the Border Jan. 23
The UM School of Journalism will host award-winning journalist and author Jean Guerrero for a lecture at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, in Law Building Room 101.
- 2019 Economic Outlook Seminar to Visit 10 Montana Cities Jan. 23
The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will begin its 44th annual Economic Outlook Seminar series in Helena on Tuesday, Jan. 29, Great Falls on Wednesday, Jan. 30, and Missoula on Friday, Feb. 1.
Thank you for reading. Please pass the newsletter onto a friend. (Enemy would be OK, too.)
— Keila Szpaller
Stay current on the University of Montana and other higher education news in Montana with the Missoulian's weekly email, Under the M. This newsletter will land in your email box on Tuesdays. Got a news tip? Want to hear more about something at UM? Missoula College? The Commissioner's Office? Shoot a note to keila.szpaller@missoulian.com. Thank you for reading, and please sign up here if you'd like to subscribe.