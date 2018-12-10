Yes, we'll get to the bell gaffe, but first, I need to share just a hint of news that will be awesome for art students at the University of Montana and ceramicists in the Big Sky — and beyond.
Last week, artist and associate professor Trey Hill contacted me about a kiln he's firing at UM. I won't give away the reason a hot kiln might be cool until a photographer and I actually connect with him, but we've been hearing about this kiln for a while, and I can't wait to share this story with you. Stay tuned.
Arts and entertainment reporter Cory Walsh has written about Hill's work in the past, if you want an, ahem, enormous clue about why this kiln is noteworthy.
ICYMI, here's the story we ran last week about the hunter mentorship program started by a doctoral student at UM.
In more current happenings, Inside Higher Education caught the flap about UM President Seth Bodnar's gaffe with a John Donne reference and wrote about it this week. Bodnar used a reference to "for whom the bell tolls," but it didn't go well.
I’m sure one of the excellent professors in the UM English Literature department would be more than happy to help with this reference.— Paige Cohn (@paige_cohn) December 5, 2018
Missoula's Greg Martin had this to say on Medium.com about the mistake. The part that seemed to resonate with readers is Martin's analysis of the president's response. If Bodnar was, um, mortified, he certainly didn't let on. Here's Martin:
" ... a quick removal of the tweet and a bit of a mea culpa would have done far more good than this regretful effort of doubling down and trying to sound as if he was well-versed in the literature he was improperly evoking.
"That Bodnar instead chose to keep the tweet and offer this 'explanation' for what he was getting at, suggests he made the calculus that his own ego and reputation was more important than showing awareness of the gaffe. .....
"We should, of course, judge Bodnar on his actions and not overplay this symbolically tone-deaf (pun intended) screw-up. He may very well provide solid, needed leadership in a difficult time.
"But I’m not going to lie, I’m more worried now than I was last week about the merits of UM’s president. And I’m a little less hopeful that he might be able to keep this institution, my beloved alma mater, healthy and vital."
Of course, the health of the institution doesn't fall on only one leader's shoulders, and while the misstep has people like Martin worried, Bodnar is making headway on a couple of fronts. You'll recall Provost Jon Harbor announced UM will be able to get its budget on track without retrenchment, which means faculty and students can put their energy to the work of teaching and learning and research.
The president also has received props for quickly starting to build bridges to the business community and connecting town and gown. I just went down a rabbit hole reading about "performance-based funding" — funding based on outcomes for campuses, such as graduation rates — and the bottom line from those stories is relevant to UM and Montana. Basically, those connections between campus and community look to be critical for the future of public higher education. Those who hold the purse strings of public money for higher ed have been contributing less of the cost over the last few decades, and money from students and private sources makes up the difference.
Here's the piece from Inside Higher Ed by blogger and community college dean Matt Reed that pushed me down the rabbit hole. He refers to Lane Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College:
"Glenn’s piece suggests, I think rightly, that it’s time to rethink the basic business model (of public higher education). That will certainly mean ramping up the fundraising, even as some people raise a stink about 'administrative bloat' in hiring development staff. It will certainly involve more traditional public-private partnerships. It may go beyond that."
Bodnar may be creating and cementing the relationships that can help foster those partnerships.
When it comes to public spending, or lack thereof, the biggest controversy in Missoula lately has been the astronomical estimates the City of Missoula sent property owners for sidewalks. The plan had some people paying tens of thousands of dollars, and reporter Eve Byron had this story about the reason Mayor John Engen cancelled the project after public outcry.
From the story: "Al Thomas noted that in the four years they’ve lived in their home, their taxes went up by almost 80 percent — from $3,200 in 2014 to $5,700 this year."
What else is going up? International enrollment at Carroll College in Helena. However, like at UM and Montana Tech, overall enrollment at the small private college has not only gone down, it is hurting the budget.
"Carroll’s solution is to focus on its value proposition. The college boasts the highest graduation and retention rates of any college in Montana. The college has also ranked as the No. 1 regional college in the West by U.S. News and World Report eight years running."
It's small but mighty.
And small but with staying power? The minor in South and Southeast Asian studies at UM. The Office of the Provost had recommended the elimination of that minor, but the faculty disagreed and voted to keep it alive. The Montana Board of Regents will have the final say, but here's a UM faculty leader on the topic:
"We felt it would be an unnecessary deletion, and that ultimately, the students would lose out," said Marc Hendrix, chair of the Faculty Senate committee that recommended retention of the minor, in the story.
Also dropping at UM with enrollment? The Montana Kaimin reports the number of Greek life members at UM has decreased since last year. But head of the fraternities and sororities Lacey Zinke said this to the student newspaper:
“We’re the biggest club on campus. Once you’re Greek, you are going to do everything in your power to keep your organization.”
It's finals week at UM. Buy a student a shot of espresso.
Come Saturday, UM holds its first fall commencement, with the keynote address from Montana Attorney General Tim Fox. This from UM:
"Fox, who earned three degrees from UM — a Bachelor of Arts degree in geology in 1981, a Juris Doctor in 1987 and a Master in Public Administration in 2018 — will serve as the keynote speaker. Fox has served two terms as attorney general, elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016."
Also straight from the flagship:
- UM Students Named ‘Last Best Speakers’ Dec 08, 2018
The top six students enrolled in Introduction to Public Speaking at UM showcased their skills Dec. 6 during the Last Best Speakers Competition on campus.
- High School Students Win Honors at UM Model UN Conference Dec 06, 2018
High school students from around the region showcased their knowledge of international issues during the 53rd annual Montana Model United Nations Conference held recently at UM.
- UM Names New Vice President for Operations and Finance Dec 05, 2018
The University of Montana has hired Paul Lasiter as vice president for operations and finance after a national search. Lasiter will begin his duties in January 2019.
- UM Researchers Receive NASA Grant to Create Tools for Reforestation Dec 04, 2018
As forest managers increasingly see less natural regeneration of low-elevation tree species and increased mortality in planted seedlings, reforestation needs are outpacing the ability of managers to respond.
- A Parent's Letter to President Bodnar Dec 03, 2018
The reason I am writing you is to acknowledge the incredible opportunities my daughter has had at UM.
- Musical Memoir Produced at UM to Air Dec. 4 on MontanaPBS Dec 03, 2018
The musical memoir created by Nashville artist Tim Ryan and recorded at the University of Montana’s Dennison Theater in June 2017 is now playing on PBS stations nationwide. It will air at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, on MontanaPBS stations.
Thank you for reading.
- Keila Szpaller
