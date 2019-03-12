030919 moose1 kw.jpg

A young bull moose calf trots along a downtown Missoula street Friday morning as officers from the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks decide how to move the calf and its mother from the area. Missoula police closed a square block in the area while wildlife officers tranquilized the cow and calf and loaded the two into a horse trailer for relocation.

 KURT WILSON, Missoulian

University of Montana researcher Laurie Slovarp is making a splash on campus by getting a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take a new drug into clinical trials.

Slovarp will study whether a molecule found in chili peppers can be used to enhance behavioral cough therapy for people who experience chronic cough due to cough hypersensitivity, UM said in an announcement last week.

Laurie Slovarp, University of Montana

Laurie Slovarp

Here's a link to the news release. According to UM, Slovarp is only the first or second researcher from the flagship to reach this level of authority from the FDA.

Research came up last week at the Montana Board of Regents meeting. As you probably know, the regents meet all over the state, and they broadcast their meetings via video stream so the rest of us can follow along if we want.

At the meeting, the regents and other higher education officials celebrated Montana State University's reclamation of its top ranking for research. From the story:

Last month, MSU announced it had regained its "R1" designation from the the Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research’s Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.

MSU President Waded Cruzado said Thursday the flagship in Bozeman is the only one in the region with an "R1" designation; the university lost the status in 2015 after a criteria change, but it put a task force to work on climbing back to the top.

"I cannot overemphasize how important research is in the life of a university," Cruzado said. "It's what makes learning exciting."

Last fall, MSU announced its research expenditures had topped $100 million for the fifth year in a row and hit $126.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year. In a news release, vice president for research and economic development Renee Reijo Pera said the following: 

There is intense competition for research dollars nationwide. The fact that our faculty continue, year after year, to compete so fiercely is further evidence that MSU is home to some of the best and brightest minds in the world.

UM seeks to gain an "R1" status, and it broke a record in research expenditures at $88 million in 2017, 50 percent more than in 2014. Scott Whittenburg, vice president for research and creative scholarship, said the Commissioner's Office and National Science Foundation count those expenditures differently, but UM hit some $87 million in 2018.

UM measures less total research expenditures than MSU, but per student, UM counts some 25 percent more per head, roughly $12,000 instead of $9,500.

UM Research Expenditures

Year OCHE NSF
FY14 $58.3M $55.0M
FY15 $64.6M $60.5M
FY16 $78.5M $70.0M
FY17 $88.2M $85.0M
FY18 $86.6M $90.6M

All right, now to something more exciting than money, and, IMO, an opportunity to help recruit for UM. Last week, a moose and calf snacked and snoozed and wandered downtown Missoula. 

You might think the wildlife sighting — and subsequent relocation — have nothing to do with the University of Montana. But don't people, especially big-city types, love stories like this one?

If you know a parent of a UM student or parent of a potential UM student, my recruitment suggestion is to send them reporter Patrick Reilly's story, and with photo editor Kurt Wilson's marvelous picture, of course.

Why not capitalize on the appearance of moose?

Jamie Jonkel, with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is an animal ambassador, and he offered the animal's point of view in the story.

The time to try to see a moose is not when it’s in the middle of town, he stressed. Just like people need to have good manners around people, they need to have good manners around wildlife, too.

UM researchers use this place, the Missoula area and the region, as sites for scientific study, and reporter Rob Chaney had this story about new research from the flagship that shows the effects of a warmer climate on burns.

Burned forests are growing back as grasslands, a change scientists have been predicting. Here's UM landscape ecologist Kim Davis in the story:

The drier aspects aren’t coming back, especially on north-facing slopes. It’s not soil sterilization. Other vegetation like grasses are re-sprouting. It’s too warm. There’s not enough moisture for the trees.

Also, guess what? McGill is up and running, and the students are relieved to be back. Here's my story.

On a side note, the regents are talking about infrastructure and maintenance after asbestos trouble at UM and two roof collapses at MSU. Lawmakers are working on it too and I mention one bill briefly here in a story about the regents' meeting. 

We received a letter to the editor earlier from former UM employee Bill Turner about the "asbestos crisis at McGill Hall."

The University of Montana has gutted the Facilities Services maintenance staff. There are very few carpenters, electricians and plumbers left to service the buildings and to provide for basic safety. I only know what I have been told by the few who have been kept on. The buildings will not maintain themselves.

I have asked UM for information about staffing levels at Facilities Services and will keep you posted.

Straight from UM:

Before I go, I wanted to commiserate with you about something. Reporter Kim Briggeman's grandchild had some pretty troubling news for the newsroom this week. Marli hangs out with us sometimes, and she's had her own desk here at times.

Here's the letter she distributed to the newsroom this week. Apparently, there are Girl Scout cookies to be had, but not from our usual supplier, Marli. Please, don't worry about sending cookies, but we'll take condolences. 

Letter of Disappointment

Thank you for reading.

— Keila Szpaller

