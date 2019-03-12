University of Montana researcher Laurie Slovarp is making a splash on campus by getting a green light from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take a new drug into clinical trials.
Slovarp will study whether a molecule found in chili peppers can be used to enhance behavioral cough therapy for people who experience chronic cough due to cough hypersensitivity, UM said in an announcement last week.
Here's a link to the news release. According to UM, Slovarp is only the first or second researcher from the flagship to reach this level of authority from the FDA.
Research came up last week at the Montana Board of Regents meeting. As you probably know, the regents meet all over the state, and they broadcast their meetings via video stream so the rest of us can follow along if we want.
At the meeting, the regents and other higher education officials celebrated Montana State University's reclamation of its top ranking for research. From the story:
Last month, MSU announced it had regained its "R1" designation from the the Indiana University Center for Postsecondary Research’s Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education.
MSU President Waded Cruzado said Thursday the flagship in Bozeman is the only one in the region with an "R1" designation; the university lost the status in 2015 after a criteria change, but it put a task force to work on climbing back to the top.
"I cannot overemphasize how important research is in the life of a university," Cruzado said. "It's what makes learning exciting."
Last fall, MSU announced its research expenditures had topped $100 million for the fifth year in a row and hit $126.5 million in the 2018 fiscal year. In a news release, vice president for research and economic development Renee Reijo Pera said the following:
There is intense competition for research dollars nationwide. The fact that our faculty continue, year after year, to compete so fiercely is further evidence that MSU is home to some of the best and brightest minds in the world.
UM seeks to gain an "R1" status, and it broke a record in research expenditures at $88 million in 2017, 50 percent more than in 2014. Scott Whittenburg, vice president for research and creative scholarship, said the Commissioner's Office and National Science Foundation count those expenditures differently, but UM hit some $87 million in 2018.
UM measures less total research expenditures than MSU, but per student, UM counts some 25 percent more per head, roughly $12,000 instead of $9,500.
UM Research Expenditures
|Year
|OCHE
|NSF
|FY14
|$58.3M
|$55.0M
|FY15
|$64.6M
|$60.5M
|FY16
|$78.5M
|$70.0M
|FY17
|$88.2M
|$85.0M
|FY18
|$86.6M
|$90.6M
All right, now to something more exciting than money, and, IMO, an opportunity to help recruit for UM. Last week, a moose and calf snacked and snoozed and wandered downtown Missoula.
You might think the wildlife sighting — and subsequent relocation — have nothing to do with the University of Montana. But don't people, especially big-city types, love stories like this one?
If you know a parent of a UM student or parent of a potential UM student, my recruitment suggestion is to send them reporter Patrick Reilly's story, and with photo editor Kurt Wilson's marvelous picture, of course.
Why not capitalize on the appearance of moose?
Jamie Jonkel, with Fish, Wildlife and Parks, is an animal ambassador, and he offered the animal's point of view in the story.
The time to try to see a moose is not when it’s in the middle of town, he stressed. Just like people need to have good manners around people, they need to have good manners around wildlife, too.
UM researchers use this place, the Missoula area and the region, as sites for scientific study, and reporter Rob Chaney had this story about new research from the flagship that shows the effects of a warmer climate on burns.
Burned forests are growing back as grasslands, a change scientists have been predicting. Here's UM landscape ecologist Kim Davis in the story:
The drier aspects aren’t coming back, especially on north-facing slopes. It’s not soil sterilization. Other vegetation like grasses are re-sprouting. It’s too warm. There’s not enough moisture for the trees.
Also, guess what? McGill is up and running, and the students are relieved to be back. Here's my story.
On a side note, the regents are talking about infrastructure and maintenance after asbestos trouble at UM and two roof collapses at MSU. Lawmakers are working on it too and I mention one bill briefly here in a story about the regents' meeting.
We received a letter to the editor earlier from former UM employee Bill Turner about the "asbestos crisis at McGill Hall."
The University of Montana has gutted the Facilities Services maintenance staff. There are very few carpenters, electricians and plumbers left to service the buildings and to provide for basic safety. I only know what I have been told by the few who have been kept on. The buildings will not maintain themselves.
I have asked UM for information about staffing levels at Facilities Services and will keep you posted.
Straight from UM:
- UM Study Suggests Climate Change Limits Forest Recovery After Wildfires March 12, 2019
New UM research suggests climate change makes it increasingly difficult for tree seedlings to regenerate following wildfires in low-elevation forests, which could contribute to abrupt forest loss.
- Career Day Coming to Corvallis Primary School March 11, 2019
UM’s We Are Montana in the Classroom initiative and Corvallis Primary School will collaborate on a career exploration day for the school’s second-graders from 12:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 12.
- Missoula College Industrial Technology Career Fair Set for March 20 March 8, 2019
Missoula College UM students can connect with potential employers at the 2019 Industrial Technology Career Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20.
- UM Creates New Department of Public Administration and Policy March 8, 2019
UM just launched its Department of Public Administration and Policy, a new academic unit located in the Alexander Blewett III School of Law’s Max S. Baucus Institute.
- UM to Present Two Honorary Doctorates in May March 8, 2019
UM will confer two Honorary Doctorates of Humane Letters during its May 4 Commencement exercises.
- UM Researcher Receives FDA Authorization for Cough Research March 8, 2019
University of Montana researcher Laurie Slovarp has received Investigational New Drug authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to begin research on a treatment for chronic cough.
- Upcoming Performance Aims to Inspire Reflection, Action on Climate Change March 7, 2019
An upcoming performance “Rising Tide” at the University of Montana will join science and art to explore what individuals can do to impact global sustainability and climate change.
- UM to Celebrate Multiculturalism at International Festival March 17 March 7, 2019
UM will once again celebrate internationalism, multiculturalism and intercultural awareness with its 27th annual International Festival at the University Center.
- UM Helps Create National Center for Rural School Mental Health March 6, 2019
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded nearly $10 million to establish a National Center for Rural School Mental Health. Dr. Ryan Tolleson Knee, a University of Montana social work professor, will co-direct the new center.
Before I go, I wanted to commiserate with you about something. Reporter Kim Briggeman's grandchild had some pretty troubling news for the newsroom this week. Marli hangs out with us sometimes, and she's had her own desk here at times.
Here's the letter she distributed to the newsroom this week. Apparently, there are Girl Scout cookies to be had, but not from our usual supplier, Marli. Please, don't worry about sending cookies, but we'll take condolences.
Thank you for reading.
— Keila Szpaller
Stay current on the University of Montana and other higher education news in Montana with the Missoulian's weekly email, Under the M. This newsletter will land in your email box on Tuesdays. Got a news tip? Want to hear more about something at UM? Missoula College? The Commissioner's Office? Shoot a note to keila.szpaller@missoulian.com. Thank you for reading, and please sign up here if you'd like to subscribe.