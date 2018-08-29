The University of Montana has kicked off fall semester. State of the University address? Check. First day of classes? Check. Football game? Coming up this weekend.
Last week, UM President Seth Bodnar gave his first SOTU address, and expectations were high in the community. Professor Betsy Bach, with expertise in communications, said she hoped to hear an "upbeat, but realistic tone." She believed listeners would benefit from some positive words, but she didn't want the president to whitewash the challenges UM faces.
I think the president delivered on that front. He touted the students and achievements UM can celebrate, such as those of alum Emily Graslie, who might be the only person paid to be a "chief curiosity correspondent." He noted other strengths of the flagship, such as its success pulling in another record number of research dollars.
But Bodnar also repeatedly noted that it's time for UM to take action, and he said the campus will look different in the future. He pledged not to procrastinate.
"While I know that we will face some painful decisions, we will not defer these decisions," Bodnar said.
In his portion of the SOTU, Provost Jon Harbor said academic units are planning for future instructional staffing. In a media briefing after the address, the president confirmed that step is a phase that follows the May 2018 draft recommendations for academic units in the Strategy for Distinction. He said another glimpse at the refined plans should be available by the middle of the semester.
Faculty members at UM have long stressed the importance of the humanities and liberal arts and sciences at the campus, and h/t to @yablonowitz for sharing on Twitter this story in the Atlantic called "The Humanities are in Crisis."
That's all serious stuff, though, so a couple of lighter items.
First of all, reporter Amie Just has this story about the Grizzlies roster, counting 42 players from the Treasure State. "Those 42 mark the highest number of Montanans on the roster since 2007."
In the words of one player, Evan Epperly from Kalispell: "Montana kids love this program. They'll do anything for this program." Saturday marks the Montana season opener, and Just also has a piece about the first game.
Fun in the classroom comes courtesy of Professor Anthony Johnstone, who hit a bull's eye on the semester's first lecture on constitutional law that focused on the Second Amendment — and on a throw that met its target and garnered applause from students. The former state solicitor with a JD from the University of Chicago mentioned a couple of things I couldn't squeeze into the story but wanted to share here.
First of all, this is a lawyer who has been nearly nose to nose with U.S. Supreme Court justices, but he said he still feels nervous on the first day of school facing his students.
"If you're not nervous, you're not doing it right," Johnstone said.
Those nerves help ensure he has the right adapter for his A/V, and they help him figure out the best questions to ask. Faculty at UM do research, public service and teach, and Johnstone said the teaching piece is critical at UM.
In fact, he said candidates for faculty positions there must do a teaching demonstration. Some candidates are surprised by the requirement, but it's evidence of the Alexander Blewett III School of Law's priorities.
"It's sad that it's viewed as radical," Johnstone said of the expectation. "We view teaching as the most important thing that a law professor does. And we want to see you do it."
It sounds like a rich environment for instruction, too. The professor noted the median age of a law student is 26 (I think that'd be the incoming first-year students), and most students aren't going straight from their undergraduate degrees to law school. So they bring real-world experience to discussions of the law. He has military veterans who can talk about Guantanamo Bay, doctors who can talk about malpractice, and nonprofit leaders who can talk about the environment.
Once, he said, a presenter talked about cutthroat trout protection and the Endangered Species Act, and four or five students in the back of the class "just hammered" the speaker. Well, turns out they were all guides and outfitters who lived and breathed the topic.
"So I do my part to bring in the formal part of the law into the classroom, but what really brings the class alive are the students' experiences," Johnstone said.
One bit of advice from him to law students? Don't select your courses based on the schedule. During his own law school years, Johnstone avoided a class offered on a Monday and Friday because, well, what's appealing about that routine? Turns out, the course might have been offered at odd times because the instructor happened to have a different job, too. He was a state senator, and eventually, he was elected President Barack Obama.
Shoot.
Before he started teaching at UM, Johnstone worked for the state of Montana, and he said he views his job in the classroom as an extension of his public service.
"I'm not on the front lines, but I have the gift of helping shape 80 leaders a year. Most of them are going to go out and serve Montana," Johnstone said.
When it comes to public service, Johnstone also helps demystify legal matters. When the Missoulian needs a local expert on an interesting First Amendment case or proceedings around U.S. Supreme Court appointments, Johnstone steps in to help. If you see him, please tell him thanks.
Also for your reading pleasure? Reporter Patrick Reilly's piece on covering fires, and reporter Eve Byron's story about an excruciatingly super-duper long meeting of the Missoula City Council, but with a quirky idea for raising money to fill potholes. #pizzaforpotholes anyone?
Also quirky? The cult-like following this college admissions company and its "tech whiz" leader have gained. Story here from the Chronicle of Higher Education.
Keila Szpaller
