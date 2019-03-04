Emily Graslie, a YouTuber turned "chief curiosity correspondent" for the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, was honored this year at the "Odyssey of the Stars," which pays tribute to University of Montana alum in the visual and performing arts.
Reporter Cory Walsh had this story about the former art student at UM and her work. This school year, UM President Seth Bodnar opened his state of the union address with a television story about Graslie as well.
Graslie is the poster child at UM of alum who parlay their education and — in her case, curious sensibility — into a real career and brand-new job in the real world.
But some current Media Arts students are wondering if their budding careers will suffer because of the closure of McGill Hall due to high levels of asbestos on surfaces.
LaNada Peppers, a teaching assistant and graduate student featured in the accompanying photo, is among the students shut out of her regular work space and equipment. She is spending a chunk of change buying equipment and setting up her own studio at home.
"Keeping up morale to continue with all our projects is very, very hard when we don't have a place centralized to all of our work," Peppers said.
Emily Griffin, on track to get a bachelor's in fine arts this May, wants some compensation from UM for lost tuition.
"It's affecting our senior projects and portfolio projects that we would rely pretty heavily on when looking for careers in this field," Griffin said. "So what I'm not sure people understand — or the university understands — is that this isn't just missing a couple weeks of class.
"This is impacting things that are going to influence our ability to get jobs once we graduate."
The building is supposed to be up and running again March 11 if all goes well.
It wasn't immediately clear last week whether UM was seriously considering any tuition reimbursement for students. UM has experienced budget pain, and Griffin said she thinks compensation is a long shot given the strain higher education is under in general.
Provost Jon Harbor is trying to alleviate some of that financial strain at UM while expanding the reach of the flagship. I talked with him recently about his push to expand online education at UM, and I'll be writing a story about it soon.
In the meantime, the Chronicle of Higher Education had this piece that explained the impetus behind the growth of online education and "mega universities." The story noted there's still room for more players but won't be for long.
This paragraph I think reflects the philosophy from UM:
(C)olleges that ignore the potential of online education for adult learners could lose out. Students interested in college have more educational paths to choose from than ever before.
“If institutions are not figuring out how to innovate on behalf of students to increase access and outcomes and ROI,” says Scott D. Pulsipher, president of Western Governors, “then they’re going to be challenged to maintain relevance going forward, regardless of the scale.”
Provost Harbor believes UM has the potential to generate significant revenue and is well-placed geographically to deliver online education.
"As I look around this region, there's a great opportunity for the University of Montana to be the leader," Harbor said, along with UM affiliates.
The story above makes reference to the purchase Purdue University made of a for-profit online education operation. Harbor came to UM from Purdue, but he said that isn't the idea for UM.
"That was a very bold and unusual thing that Purdue did, but that's not what most universities have been doing," Harbor said.
In case you had any question, Harbor is excited about the work taking place at UM, and he's sticking around. Questions came up last week and surfaced on social media about whether Harbor was going to split, but it was probably wishful thinking from his detractors — or perhaps unfounded hand-wringing by his fans.
In any case, he said he's in it to win it.
"I am enjoying the provost post, supporting the amazing UM community, and seeing the positive results that are emerging from the efforts of President Bodnar, his leadership team, and the entire university community," Harbor said in an email. "There is no change in my situation at UM, imminent or otherwise."
There is one recent addition at UM, though. The campus hired former Missoulian publisher and Lee Enterprises regional vice president Mike Gulledge as a consultant on a Jan. 28 to June 30 contract not to exceed $60,000.
Here's the story and link to the contract. The plan is for Gulledge to help UM with communications and media relations, connect the flagship with other business leaders in Montana, and support the School of Journalism in its outreach to young journalists and big funders.
"UM is positioned for some good things, and if I can help in the media relations, communications area, (I'm) glad to do it," Gulledge said.
I was curious about how his contract compares to the salaries of faculty in the School of Journalism, which is losing a dean in a planned campus-wide restructure. Interim Dean Denise Dowling said faculty on the high end earn in the low $80,000 range, and on the low end, they earn $60,000. Former Dean Larry Abramson earned $148,569.
President Bodnar said the campus already has benefited from the perspective Gulledge brings, and university system spokesman Tracy Ellig said he's well-positioned to help the School of Journalism.
"The school has a long and rich history, but like all of American media it has felt the industry shift beneath its feet in the past decade. Mike’s had a front-row seat to those changes and his perspective will be invaluable going forward."
This week, the Montana Board of Regents meets, and the Bozeman Chronicle had this story about how the university system wants to market the career and technical education it's already offering in response to lawmakers.
Finally, reporter David Erickson had this story about a federal grant going to UM to support rural economic development along with a new center (and, of course, a new acronym). That sounds good, supporting economic growth outside Montana's larger cities. But it makes me wonder if the different organizations doing economic development in this area are working together or competing for funds.
