Urgent Need

For the past week, your Montana John Deere stores across the state have served as a collection point for N95 Protective masks to support the medical community as the needs have grown and supply has been constrained globally. This is being done with strict adherence to all social distancing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and in response to the President's request for construction companies to donate their masks in support of healthcare facilities. With the rapid spread of CDVID19, the shortage has become more acute as hospital staff protocols have changed to 100% mask use to ensure they are protected while they serve others.