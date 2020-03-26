Urgent Need

Urgent Need

  • Updated
Mask Drop Off Location

Urgent Call for ALL Protective Masks

For the past week, your Montana John Deere stores across the state have served as a collection point for N95 Protective masks to support the medical community as the needs have grown and supply has been constrained globally. This is being done with strict adherence to all social distancing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and in response to the President's request for construction companies to donate their masks in support of healthcare facilities. With the rapid spread of CDVID19, the shortage has become more acute as hospital staff protocols have changed to 100% mask use to ensure they are protected while they serve others. 

Given the rapidly increasing need, the Montana Hospital Association has put out a call for ALL protective masks that are available in the community to be donated as soon as possible.

John Deere stores across the state will be collecting masks to support this effort as long as public health orders allow them to do so or through Friday, April 10, 2020 when mask collection efforts will end.

A few items to consider:

TAX DEDUCTION RECEIPT:

The State Hospital Association will also be providing a gift receipt and will send a taxable gift form to anyone who donates masks during this time period.

SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:

To aid in our efforts to deliver the masks per the hospital's guidelines, please ensure donated masks are wrapped in plastic or secured in plastic bags.

Thank you for helping us support our communities and local hospitals. Please contact your local John Deere store with any questions.

Program Contact: RDO Equipment Co.

Adam Gilbertson, Vice-President | gilbertson@rdoequipment.com | 406-855-6500

Local Store Contacts:

Belgrade: Frontline Ag Solutions

Mack Dettmann, Store Manager | m.dettmann@frontlineag.com | 406-388-2100

Billings: RDO Equipment Co.

John Hurd, Store Manager | jhurd@rdoequipment.com | 406-259-5536

Billings: C & B Operations, LLC

Tim Schulz, Store Manager | Schulzt@deerequipment.com | 406-248-7787

Bozeman: RDO Equipment Co.

Brian Jensen, Store Manager | bjensen@rdoequipment.com | 406-551-2141

Chester: Frontline Ag Solutions

Dave Passon, Store Manager | d.passon@frontlineag.com | 406-759-5010

Choteau: Frontline Ag Solutions

Brent Otness, Store Manager | b.otness@frontlineag.com | 406-466-5741

Circle: C & B Operations, LLC

Kyle Knuth, Store Manager | Knuthk@deerequipment.com | 406-485-2145

Conrad: Frontline Ag Solutions

Adam Brown, HR Manager | a.brown@frontlineag.com | 406-278-5531

Culbertson: C & B Operations, LLC

Michael Kjos, Store Manager | Kjosm@deerequipment.com | 406-787-6201

Cut Bank: Frontline Ag Solutions

Patrick Wheeler, Store Manager | p.wheeler@frontlineag.com | 406-873-5505

Dillon: Frontline Ag Solutions

Dr. David Schuett, Store Manager | d.schuett@frontlineag.com | 406-683-4281

Glasgow: C & B Operations, LLC

Kyle Ward, Store Manager | Wardk@deerequipment.com | 406-228-2496

Glendive: C & B Operations, LLC

Kyle Milne, Store Manager | Milnek@deerequipment.com | 406-377-2533

Great Falls: Frontline Ag Solutions

Phill Moodie, Store Manager | p.moodie@frontlineag.com | 406-761-2005

Great Falls: RDO Equipment Co.

Orin Robinson, Store Manager | orobinson@rdoequipment.com | 406-452-8521

Havre: Frontline Ag Solutions

Ed Rice, Store Manager | e.rice@frontlineag.com | 406-265-5518

Kalispell: RDO Equipment Co.

Lisa Holst, Store Manager | lholst@rdoequipment.com | 406-752-2828

Lewistown: Frontline Ag Solutions

Steve Moodie, Store Manager | steve.moodie@frontlineag.com | 406-538-5433

Livingston: Frontline Ag Solutions

Mack Dettmann, Store Manager | m.dettmann@frontlineag.com | 406-222-3150

Miles City: C & B Operations, LLC

Joanie Niedge, Store Manager | Niedgej@deerequipment.com | 406-232-3211

Missoula: RDO Equipment Co.

Travis Williams, Store Manager | tkwilliams@rdoequipment.com | 406-549-4171

Plentywood: C & B Operations

DJ Dixon, Store Manager | dixond@deerequipment.com | 406-765-1531

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff
Local News

Western Montana Clinic lays off nurses, staff

Scores of nurses, support staff and other medical workers at Western Montana Clinic in Missoula were suddenly either laid off indefinitely or had their hours reduced last week. All affected workers were also told they can't use their paid time off to make up for lost income.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News