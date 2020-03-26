Urgent Need

For the past week, your Montana John Deere stores across the state have served as a collection point for N95 Protective masks to support the medical community as the needs have grown and supply has been constrained globally. This is being done with strict adherence to all social distancing guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and in response to the President's request for construction companies to donate their masks in support of healthcare facilities. With the rapid spread of CDVID19, the shortage has become more acute as hospital staff protocols have changed to 100% mask use to ensure they are protected while they serve others.
Given the rapidly increasing need, the Montana Hospital Association has put out a call for ALL protective masks that are available in the community to be donated as soon as possible.
John Deere stores across the state will be collecting masks to support this effort as long as public health orders allow them to do so or through Friday, April 10, 2020 when mask collection efforts will end.
A few items to consider:
TAX DEDUCTION RECEIPT:
The State Hospital Association will also be providing a gift receipt and will send a taxable gift form to anyone who donates masks during this time period.
SAFETY PRECAUTIONS:
To aid in our efforts to deliver the masks per the hospital's guidelines, please ensure donated masks are wrapped in plastic or secured in plastic bags.
Thank you for helping us support our communities and local hospitals. Please contact your local John Deere store with any questions.
Program Contact: RDO Equipment Co.
Adam Gilbertson, Vice-President | gilbertson@rdoequipment.com | 406-855-6500
Local Store Contacts:
Belgrade: Frontline Ag Solutions
Mack Dettmann, Store Manager | m.dettmann@frontlineag.com | 406-388-2100
Billings: RDO Equipment Co.
John Hurd, Store Manager | jhurd@rdoequipment.com | 406-259-5536
Billings: C & B Operations, LLC
Tim Schulz, Store Manager | Schulzt@deerequipment.com | 406-248-7787
Bozeman: RDO Equipment Co.
Brian Jensen, Store Manager | bjensen@rdoequipment.com | 406-551-2141
Chester: Frontline Ag Solutions
Dave Passon, Store Manager | d.passon@frontlineag.com | 406-759-5010
Choteau: Frontline Ag Solutions
Brent Otness, Store Manager | b.otness@frontlineag.com | 406-466-5741
Circle: C & B Operations, LLC
Kyle Knuth, Store Manager | Knuthk@deerequipment.com | 406-485-2145
Conrad: Frontline Ag Solutions
Adam Brown, HR Manager | a.brown@frontlineag.com | 406-278-5531
Culbertson: C & B Operations, LLC
Michael Kjos, Store Manager | Kjosm@deerequipment.com | 406-787-6201
Cut Bank: Frontline Ag Solutions
Patrick Wheeler, Store Manager | p.wheeler@frontlineag.com | 406-873-5505
Dillon: Frontline Ag Solutions
Dr. David Schuett, Store Manager | d.schuett@frontlineag.com | 406-683-4281
Glasgow: C & B Operations, LLC
Kyle Ward, Store Manager | Wardk@deerequipment.com | 406-228-2496
Glendive: C & B Operations, LLC
Kyle Milne, Store Manager | Milnek@deerequipment.com | 406-377-2533
Great Falls: Frontline Ag Solutions
Phill Moodie, Store Manager | p.moodie@frontlineag.com | 406-761-2005
Great Falls: RDO Equipment Co.
Orin Robinson, Store Manager | orobinson@rdoequipment.com | 406-452-8521
Havre: Frontline Ag Solutions
Ed Rice, Store Manager | e.rice@frontlineag.com | 406-265-5518
Kalispell: RDO Equipment Co.
Lisa Holst, Store Manager | lholst@rdoequipment.com | 406-752-2828
Lewistown: Frontline Ag Solutions
Steve Moodie, Store Manager | steve.moodie@frontlineag.com | 406-538-5433
Livingston: Frontline Ag Solutions
Mack Dettmann, Store Manager | m.dettmann@frontlineag.com | 406-222-3150
Miles City: C & B Operations, LLC
Joanie Niedge, Store Manager | Niedgej@deerequipment.com | 406-232-3211
Missoula: RDO Equipment Co.
Travis Williams, Store Manager | tkwilliams@rdoequipment.com | 406-549-4171
Plentywood: C & B Operations
DJ Dixon, Store Manager | dixond@deerequipment.com | 406-765-1531
