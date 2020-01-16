Bitterroot Audubon’s January meeting will feature a presentation on the use of drones for natural resource management. Stevensville native Philip Williams recently completed an M.S. in forestry at the University of Montana emphasizing geographic information systems (GIS)/remote sensing and ecological restoration. He will discuss the multiple uses, misuses, opportunities, and challenges of using drones in a natural resources management context, with an emphasis on applicability to nature conservation.
The Audubon meeting and Williams' presentation will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Bitterroot National Forest Headquarters on Highway 93 on the north end of Hamilton. The presentation is free and the public is invited. Call Kay Fulton at 406-360-8664, for additional information.