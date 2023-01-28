Happy Girl Alert!! Sweet Veruca has the most happy and loving personality, she is so affectionate and just wants to... View on PetFinder
Veruca
Snowbowl Owner Brad Morris said the chair climbs 1,700 vertical feet in nine minutes. “It’s pretty fast,” he said. “It’s pretty steep.”
If you want to have a Grand Slam breakfast, you'll have to drive to Great Falls — Missoula's Denny's restaurant is no more.
A woman from Missoula was killed in a Highway 93 crash on Sunday evening.
Under the bill, e-bikes would be allowed anywhere that regular bicycles are allowed, including streets, highways, roads, bike lanes, and bike- or multi-use paths.
Montana Highway Patrol responded to a call for a fatal crash at 7:46 p.m. on Highway 93.
“They (homeless people) are people whose value has nothing to do with where they put their heads at night," said Hess.
Missoula Police officers arrested one person during a lengthy pre-dawn standoff around a camper van on Hawthorn Street Tuesday.
Terrance T. Aimsback, 34, was indicted on a second degree murder charge on Wednesday.
Imagine putting on a virtual reality headset and entering a world where you can explore communities, like Missoula, except your character, and everyone you interact with, speaks Salish.
At 1:37 p.m. on Saturday, the Missoula Fire Department responded to a structure fire and possible explosion at Rattlesnake Drive and Chokecherry Lane.