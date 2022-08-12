I am a bashful girl who enjoys gentle pets, and comfy spots to relax and take naps. I am pretty... View on PetFinder
Violet
A fall victim who died in Glacier National Park on July 25 has been identified as Bob Biondi of Lutz, Florida.
If he is convicted on all charges, he could face up to 300 years in prison and a $150,000 fine.
The tax jump comes as a result of inflation and the city’s decision not to raise property taxes over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officers euthanized the approximately 140-pound, 7-year-old adult female bear, which was injured in the collision.
The Glacier County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple calls about a head-on collision on Highway 2 near Cut Bank around 11:08 p.m. The crash happened near mile marker 215.
The event was the first time all three appeared together in a forum.
Paragliding instructors certified 40 new pilots in the last two years. And with two idyllic launch zones, Missoula is becoming a destination for visiting paragliders too.
Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge.
Winning the jury meant showing that any reasonable person would have quit under the conditions the trooper's supervisors imposed on him, attorney Karl Knuchel said.
Wildfires in or near western Montana continued to gradually expand Monday, although some have seen little change in recent days.