Vote for democracy

American values are being tested and in November they could fail. There is no secret what those values are; they fill our literature, history, and public discourse.

Leaving England behind, we followed John Locke's notion humans are an 'erased slate' counting their human experience through merit, not Thomas Hobbes' notion of a king-led religion overruling the inborn souls of brutes via 'divine right.' Later Americans rejected European fascism as advocated by Mussolini, and fifty years ago we rejected State control of a mother’s womb as authoritarianism.

Key Founders were scientist inventors basing politics on naturalistic experiments and democratic freedoms. President Lincoln overturned white supremacy and regional divisions by emancipation, defending federal unity. This was expanded by compassionately welcoming strangers—with our Statue of Liberty--to a ‘nation of immigrants,’ a religious value then accommodated by Eisenhower placing "In God we trust" on our money.

Optimism in human endeavors pervades American authors, favoring comedy on TV and YouTube, scapegoating ‘sourpusses’ not those ‘different’ who contribute heavily to our culture and economy. Our ‘exceptionalism’ is self-help neighborliness, inspiring citizen soldiers as “grunts” to defend American values at the capitol building from insurrectionists and purveyors of The Big Lie. Vote today for democracy!

Bruce Russell Sr.,

Missoula