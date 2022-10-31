Vote Rosendale to fight for Montana Values

Through both his strong voting record and his performance in both the Second Congressional District debates, it is clear that Matt Rosendale is the candidate most suited to represent Montanans in the U.S. Congress. Matt has worked to address the out-of-control border crisis, fight inflation, combat the increased flow of drugs into our country, and the numerous other problems being caused by Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in Washington.

Meanwhile, Democrat Penny Ronning and Independent Gary Buchanan have made it clear that they stand with the D.C. Democrats, not Montanans. Buchanan and Ronning have focused on left-wing talking points instead of having actual plans that will help Montana families facing the extreme challenges of this economy.

I greatly appreciate what Rep. Rosendale has done to fight for Montana values during his time in Congress, and I am proud to support his campaign for re-election in the Second Congressional District. Watching the debates between Matt and his opponents has only further solidified my support for our current Congressman. Matt stands for Montanans. Please join me in voting for Montana values and send Matt Rosendale back to Washington to fight for our freedoms!

Debbie Churchill,

Clancy