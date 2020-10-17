WATCH NOW: 'It's time': Conko-Camel homicide two years old, but new leads hold hope

"Just because of what I've heard, how I think and how Bill is," she said. "You can see it. You can see him walking down the road. You can hear the first gunshot. You can see him going down.

"That's the part that hurts me the most, that he was in pain," she said, reeling as she recalled the story. "They say he yelled when he got shot. That gets me, because I never want him to be in pain."

The family was still searching for answers the evening after Conko-Camel's killing, as police were yet to make an arrest. Hank Camel was at home, along with her daughters and her mom when she heard a truck pull up, footsteps walking up the back stairs and a knock at the back door.

"My first thought was go answer it," Hank Camel said. "Maybe it's someone with information, it's someone who's scared but they're going to come tell me what happened.

"Then I said, everybody get down."

It took only a moment for Hank Camel to realize it could be her brother's killers at their door. She instead called the police, who arrived minutes later and watched the field behind her home, but the stranger at the back door had already left. Without an arrest in Conko-Camel's case, that unsettling fear has lingered two years now.