Watch this: 'Depth of feeling and wisdom': Young poets celebrate power of words

Caroline Patterson, Missoula author and executive director of the Writing Collaborative, said that each year, she’s touched anew by the students’ poems.

“It’s amazing how little we ask about their worlds. It’s exciting for them to really explore their worlds, their emotions, their observations about the outside world. … They learn a lot about how to use language, what is intriguing and exciting about language,” she said.

The poems included here were chosen at random from among dozens in this year’s Writing Collaborative program. Patterson’s words could apply to every one of the poems in this year's program, most of them written by the fourth- and fifth-graders:

“I’m just amazed at the depth of perception these young kids have, the depth of feeling and wisdom in these young kids observing the world.

“You see how important it is for them to be out in the world. We ask them to observe the color and smells and sensory details. (Poetry) makes them more alive to that."