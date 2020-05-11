Watch this: 'Depth of feeling and wisdom': Young poets celebrate power of words
Dogs. Owls. Chocolate cake. Cycling. Running. Mount Fuji. An entire galaxy.

Give children permission to give voice to their imaginations, and poetry emerges, on an array of subjects as varied as the children themselves.

For a quarter-century, Missoula-area poets and writers have gone into classrooms around western Montana as part of the Missoula Writing Collaborative’s creative writing program. The students learn the different forms of poetry, including free verse, then write their own poems and read them aloud.

Caroline Patterson, Missoula author and executive director of the Writing Collaborative, said that each year, she’s touched anew by the students’ poems.

“It’s amazing how little we ask about their worlds. It’s exciting for them to really explore their worlds, their emotions, their observations about the outside world. … They learn a lot about how to use language, what is intriguing and exciting about language,” she said.

The poems included here were chosen at random from among dozens in this year’s Writing Collaborative program. Patterson’s words could apply to every one of the poems in this year's program, most of them written by the fourth- and fifth-graders:

“I’m just amazed at the depth of perception these young kids have, the depth of feeling and wisdom in these young kids observing the world.

“You see how important it is for them to be out in the world. We ask them to observe the color and smells and sensory details. (Poetry) makes them more alive to that."

Ode to Nature

By Astrid Moore, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School

Oh! Nature

Your blossoms

Grow bright

But they

Close in

a long

winter’s

Night.

Oh! The

Rough brown

Bark stretches

Tall but

Drowns again

In a heavy

Rainfall.

Oh! The soft

Petals you

Bring to me

In the spring

Right under

A tree.

Your colors

Blossom like

the stars in the night,

But wither

Away with

A glimpse of

White.

I Am, I Am Not

by Nolan Lippy, fourth grade, Florence Elementary School

I am a bear growling through the forest,

I am not a zebra locked up at the zoo.

I am a bald eagle soaring through the starry night,

I am not a tiny pet bird dancing for my owners.

I am a fire of fury dancing with my flames,

I am not a tiny spark nobody notices.

I am an engine roaring to life,

I am not a model built to stay still.

I am a steam engine roaring through my obstacles,

I am not a frightened thing hiding from my fears.

I am a guy who aspires to do his best,

I am not a jerk putting vandalism on private property.

I am an athlete pushing till I win,

I am not a guy giving up on my dreams.

I am a scientist trying new experiments,

I am not a video gamer in my parents' basement.

I am a guy trying my best in everything I do,

I am not a slacker dropping out of school.

I am Nolan.

Running

By Lauren Hutchens, fourth grade, Rattlesnake Elementary School

You have a place inside of you

that no one else has. Sometimes you forget that.

Running . . . my place is running

with my Australian Labradoodle by my side,

my dog Moxie, running and trying to beat me,

yet always looking back to make sure

her girl is with her. This is my place

where I feel free,

where my memories take place.

I Am

By Ella Secor, fourth grade, Jeannette Rankin Elementary School

I am the kid

who has once moved.

Moving once.

Moving twice.

I am the kid

who once rolled the dice.

A Stick’s Nature

by Kong Yang, fourth grade, Chief Charlo School

Grab a stick

look at it

after that

grab one hundred more

lay them in a circle

climb a tree

then look in the center

grab a fishing pole

and fish

one stick

once you do that

you see Abraham Lincoln's fingerprint

you see all of nature’s things

then hold up a stick

you see a blue bird

sitting on the stick

you think

about how the sky is blue

then you think

that this stick will become a tree

Once I get older

I’ll get smaller and smaller

then there will be a museum filled

with Abraham Lincoln’s fingerprints

and a scratch

that the blue bird made

once I get smaller

I will see the stick talk to me

as I eat a leaf

then I wake up and I see

it was just a dream.

Grandma

Ben Martin, fifth grade, Darby Elementary School

I’m learning how to bake

A cake in my grandma’s kitchen.

She is instructing me by saying

Stuff like, “put this in with the flour”

And “mix that.” Ingredients

Pouring into the bowl like rain

In a summer storm. The cocoa powder

Filling the air with the scent of chocolate.

Butter pouring into the pan like a mud

Slide the oven like the hottest thing

In the world bakes the cake in minutes

Filling the air with the aroma of sweet

Cake moist the frosting color like the most

Beautiful brown Grandma says

That I’ve done a good job and that

It was the best cake she’d ever seen

Chores

By Jaylynn Buxbaum, fourth grade, Charlo Elementary School

Time

to do chores. Are you

excited? I

hope you are because they won’t do themselves.

they are your responsibility so,

do them right now.

right now is

the best

Go!

Animal Kingdom

by Priseis, fourth grade, Lowell Elementary School

A bee is a fat seed flying in the summer sky.

A junebug is a flute losing her voice.

A fox is a sunset, orange and yellow, just staring at you in a bush.

A hare is a racecar going 120 miles per hour in the savannah.

A pug is a potato following her mama.

A wolf is the moon following your eyes.

Sounds! In Space!

By Thel Rumpel, fourth grade, Paxson Elementary School

The alien chatter when abducting the earth

The back holes with baby peeps and dancing lolli-

Pops the joy of the NASA rocket zomp-z-zing

Its way to the moon the asteroids crashing

And the rushy sound of water on Mars

The chirping sound of an alien squirrel

Taylor Swift moon walking the moon and

Singing her way back to earth the zit zit

Zit zit of aliens flossing their way to the mall

The screaming of and giggling of the

Black hole the fishes rrrrrrrrrrrrrring their

Way back to galaxies and the opppsksksk

Of visco girls spiraling in space and

Screaming “save the sea turtles”

With the last breath they have Oh the

Sounds in space.

13 Ways To Look At Poetry

By Heath, fourth grade, Paxson Elementary School

A way to let yourself out of a locked up dungeon.

A plane for your creative self to heaven.

A way of being alone but still have some company.

A way of going from the dark into fields of beargrass.

A way to write yourself out of a hole you’ve dug yourself into.

A cheat code for unlocking the lock on your hidden soul and embracing it to the universe.

A magical getaway to a place where nobody judges you and where you are ready to set your spirits free.

A way of looking from the inside and out when you’re here but all you want is to be over there.

A way to be yourself and no one else can be exactly like you.

A church which you have built where miracles can happen and a place where you can believe.

A cozy home where you are alone with only the people that matter.

Much more than a piece of writing, but a way to open up who you really are to the world.

A gallery of your life’s work; the good & the bad. But now it’s just about done. Just about done.

Life Is

By Kelly, fourth grade, Lewis and Clark Elementary

My imaginary ghosts still go to the Pow-wow.

People that passed a long time ago still dance

and still drum because they miss drumming and dancing.

I feel like someone is watching me

Walking around the Pow-wow.

Silence

By Horizon, fifth grade, Ronan Elementary School

silence is not a train honking

silence is not a hummer starting up

silence is not a crying baby

silence is air

silence is a flower flowing

silence is not New York City

silence is a ukulele

Ode to Coffee

By Selena Meyer-Lavo, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School

Oh, coffee, you are as bitter as can be. I like your bitter taste, but

maybe that's just me.

When I got my first and last sip of you, I found out all the wonders

that you do.

Oh, coffee, the wonders you do! Helping me and helping you.

Helping creatures tall and small. Helping parents stay awake

because they never get a break!

Oh, coffee, you are a sight to be seen, too bad I can't have you

until I'm thirteen.

What Is a Universe?

By Jackson Long, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School

A belly of a planet-eating worm?

The inside of a hollow planet?

Or is it one of the many universes spread across time and space?

Fuji Haibun

Virgil Jones, seventh grade, C.S. Porter

Looming spike of earth

gives a strong sense of sulphur

sacred mountain howls

A young Japanese man stands by the edge of a pool. He prepares a canvas and points

his eyes toward Mount Fuji

Large grey brushstrokes fly

stopping at the mountain's tip.

then swallowed in clouds

The boy outlines the mountain and paints in the clouds. He makes sure to put as much 

detail as he can, pretending his hand and his eyes are connected.

Splish, splash, sploosh, rain falls

a red umbrella from bag

covers the canvas

Colors in the Garden

By Meera, fourth grade, Franklin Elementary School

When I was little I smelled

lots of happiness. I twirled and danced.

When I went outside it smelled like

hot coral donuts and willow trees. It felt

wet and prickly on a cacti tree.

It did not feel good I felt

myself in pain. After an hour it smelled

like coffee. It was not nice But 

"yay yay yay" people came. Indigo

smelled like candies with joy again

The wind swirled and whirled until

it smelled like the burning sun

Golden drops fell on my head.

Eleven years past and I

still remember that the little happiness

was there. I stopped to look in

the garden. It was doom there just like

crimson, lace, and spider. I stood 

there surprised. The black sky was doom

and hell but I changed. The garden

weeks and weeks past. It smelled and looked

like pink indigo and hot coral donuts.

My Dog Shine

Victor Filler, fourth grade, Hawthorne Elementary School

Back when. was 4

You got me a dog

Furry as a blanket

Brown eyes like mud

Personality sweet as a loli-pop

And graceful like a butterfly

And to say the least

That dog gives me happiness

On rainy or rough days

And personally

I thought shine

Fit her perfectly

Owling

By Li, fifth grade, Paxson Elementary School

I think I 

do not have any idea about

how to find owls

maybe I can study their sound

whooo whooo whooo

and their wings, under a shining owl moon

catching your shadow

and being cold and alone

if you go owling

you must be really very really quiet

to find 

the owl under its shining owl moon

on that branch

an owl appears

whooo whooo whooo whooo

it's flying

under a shining owl moon

