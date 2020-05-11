Watch this: 'Depth of feeling and wisdom': Young poets celebrate power of words

Dogs. Owls. Chocolate cake. Cycling. Running. Mount Fuji. An entire galaxy.
Give children permission to give voice to their imaginations, and poetry emerges, on an array of subjects as varied as the children themselves.
For a quarter-century, Missoula-area poets and writers have gone into classrooms around western Montana as part of the Missoula Writing Collaborative’s creative writing program. The students learn the different forms of poetry, including free verse, then write their own poems and read them aloud.
Caroline Patterson, Missoula author and executive director of the Writing Collaborative, said that each year, she’s touched anew by the students’ poems.
“It’s amazing how little we ask about their worlds. It’s exciting for them to really explore their worlds, their emotions, their observations about the outside world. … They learn a lot about how to use language, what is intriguing and exciting about language,” she said.
The poems included here were chosen at random from among dozens in this year’s Writing Collaborative program. Patterson’s words could apply to every one of the poems in this year's program, most of them written by the fourth- and fifth-graders:
“I’m just amazed at the depth of perception these young kids have, the depth of feeling and wisdom in these young kids observing the world.
“You see how important it is for them to be out in the world. We ask them to observe the color and smells and sensory details. (Poetry) makes them more alive to that."
Ode to Nature
By Astrid Moore, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School
Oh! Nature
Your blossoms
Grow bright
But they
Close in
a long
winter’s
Night.
Oh! The
Rough brown
Bark stretches
Tall but
Drowns again
In a heavy
Rainfall.
Oh! The soft
Petals you
Bring to me
In the spring
Right under
A tree.
Your colors
Blossom like
the stars in the night,
But wither
Away with
A glimpse of
White.
I Am, I Am Not
by Nolan Lippy, fourth grade, Florence Elementary School
I am a bear growling through the forest,
I am not a zebra locked up at the zoo.
I am a bald eagle soaring through the starry night,
I am not a tiny pet bird dancing for my owners.
I am a fire of fury dancing with my flames,
I am not a tiny spark nobody notices.
I am an engine roaring to life,
I am not a model built to stay still.
I am a steam engine roaring through my obstacles,
I am not a frightened thing hiding from my fears.
I am a guy who aspires to do his best,
I am not a jerk putting vandalism on private property.
I am an athlete pushing till I win,
I am not a guy giving up on my dreams.
I am a scientist trying new experiments,
I am not a video gamer in my parents' basement.
I am a guy trying my best in everything I do,
I am not a slacker dropping out of school.
I am Nolan.
Running
By Lauren Hutchens, fourth grade, Rattlesnake Elementary School
You have a place inside of you
that no one else has. Sometimes you forget that.
Running . . . my place is running
with my Australian Labradoodle by my side,
my dog Moxie, running and trying to beat me,
yet always looking back to make sure
her girl is with her. This is my place
where I feel free,
where my memories take place.
I Am
I am the kid
who has once moved.
Moving once.
Moving twice.
I am the kid
who once rolled the dice.
A Stick’s Nature
by Kong Yang, fourth grade, Chief Charlo School
Grab a stick
look at it
after that
grab one hundred more
lay them in a circle
climb a tree
then look in the center
grab a fishing pole
and fish
one stick
once you do that
you see Abraham Lincoln's fingerprint
you see all of nature’s things
then hold up a stick
you see a blue bird
sitting on the stick
you think
about how the sky is blue
then you think
that this stick will become a tree
Once I get older
I’ll get smaller and smaller
then there will be a museum filled
with Abraham Lincoln’s fingerprints
and a scratch
that the blue bird made
once I get smaller
I will see the stick talk to me
as I eat a leaf
then I wake up and I see
it was just a dream.
Grandma
Ben Martin, fifth grade, Darby Elementary School
I’m learning how to bake
A cake in my grandma’s kitchen.
She is instructing me by saying
Stuff like, “put this in with the flour”
And “mix that.” Ingredients
Pouring into the bowl like rain
In a summer storm. The cocoa powder
Filling the air with the scent of chocolate.
Butter pouring into the pan like a mud
Slide the oven like the hottest thing
In the world bakes the cake in minutes
Filling the air with the aroma of sweet
Cake moist the frosting color like the most
Beautiful brown Grandma says
That I’ve done a good job and that
It was the best cake she’d ever seen
Chores
By Jaylynn Buxbaum, fourth grade, Charlo Elementary School
Time
to do chores. Are you
excited? I
hope you are because they won’t do themselves.
they are your responsibility so,
do them right now.
right now is
the best
Go!
Animal Kingdom
by Priseis, fourth grade, Lowell Elementary School
A bee is a fat seed flying in the summer sky.
A junebug is a flute losing her voice.
A fox is a sunset, orange and yellow, just staring at you in a bush.
A hare is a racecar going 120 miles per hour in the savannah.
A pug is a potato following her mama.
A wolf is the moon following your eyes.
Sounds! In Space!
By Thel Rumpel, fourth grade, Paxson Elementary School
The alien chatter when abducting the earth
The back holes with baby peeps and dancing lolli-
Pops the joy of the NASA rocket zomp-z-zing
Its way to the moon the asteroids crashing
And the rushy sound of water on Mars
The chirping sound of an alien squirrel
Taylor Swift moon walking the moon and
Singing her way back to earth the zit zit
Zit zit of aliens flossing their way to the mall
The screaming of and giggling of the
Black hole the fishes rrrrrrrrrrrrrring their
Way back to galaxies and the opppsksksk
Of visco girls spiraling in space and
Screaming “save the sea turtles”
With the last breath they have Oh the
Sounds in space.
13 Ways To Look At Poetry
By Heath, fourth grade, Paxson Elementary School
A way to let yourself out of a locked up dungeon.
A plane for your creative self to heaven.
A way of being alone but still have some company.
A way of going from the dark into fields of beargrass.
A way to write yourself out of a hole you’ve dug yourself into.
A cheat code for unlocking the lock on your hidden soul and embracing it to the universe.
A magical getaway to a place where nobody judges you and where you are ready to set your spirits free.
A way of looking from the inside and out when you’re here but all you want is to be over there.
A way to be yourself and no one else can be exactly like you.
A church which you have built where miracles can happen and a place where you can believe.
A cozy home where you are alone with only the people that matter.
Much more than a piece of writing, but a way to open up who you really are to the world.
A gallery of your life’s work; the good & the bad. But now it’s just about done. Just about done.
Life Is
By Kelly, fourth grade, Lewis and Clark Elementary
My imaginary ghosts still go to the Pow-wow.
People that passed a long time ago still dance
and still drum because they miss drumming and dancing.
I feel like someone is watching me
Walking around the Pow-wow.
Silence
By Horizon, fifth grade, Ronan Elementary School
silence is not a train honking
silence is not a hummer starting up
silence is not a crying baby
silence is air
silence is a flower flowing
silence is not New York City
silence is a ukulele
Ode to Coffee
By Selena Meyer-Lavo, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School
Oh, coffee, you are as bitter as can be. I like your bitter taste, but
maybe that's just me.
When I got my first and last sip of you, I found out all the wonders
that you do.
Oh, coffee, the wonders you do! Helping me and helping you.
Helping creatures tall and small. Helping parents stay awake
because they never get a break!
Oh, coffee, you are a sight to be seen, too bad I can't have you
until I'm thirteen.
What Is a Universe?
By Jackson Long, fifth grade, Target Range Elementary School
A belly of a planet-eating worm?
The inside of a hollow planet?
Or is it one of the many universes spread across time and space?
Fuji Haibun
Virgil Jones, seventh grade, C.S. Porter
Looming spike of earth
gives a strong sense of sulphur
sacred mountain howls
A young Japanese man stands by the edge of a pool. He prepares a canvas and points
his eyes toward Mount Fuji
Large grey brushstrokes fly
stopping at the mountain's tip.
then swallowed in clouds
The boy outlines the mountain and paints in the clouds. He makes sure to put as much
detail as he can, pretending his hand and his eyes are connected.
Splish, splash, sploosh, rain falls
a red umbrella from bag
covers the canvas
Colors in the Garden
By Meera, fourth grade, Franklin Elementary School
When I was little I smelled
lots of happiness. I twirled and danced.
When I went outside it smelled like
hot coral donuts and willow trees. It felt
wet and prickly on a cacti tree.
It did not feel good I felt
myself in pain. After an hour it smelled
like coffee. It was not nice But
"yay yay yay" people came. Indigo
smelled like candies with joy again
The wind swirled and whirled until
it smelled like the burning sun
Golden drops fell on my head.
Eleven years past and I
still remember that the little happiness
was there. I stopped to look in
the garden. It was doom there just like
crimson, lace, and spider. I stood
there surprised. The black sky was doom
and hell but I changed. The garden
weeks and weeks past. It smelled and looked
like pink indigo and hot coral donuts.
My Dog Shine
Victor Filler, fourth grade, Hawthorne Elementary School
Back when. was 4
You got me a dog
Furry as a blanket
Brown eyes like mud
Personality sweet as a loli-pop
And graceful like a butterfly
And to say the least
That dog gives me happiness
On rainy or rough days
And personally
I thought shine
Fit her perfectly
Owling
By Li, fifth grade, Paxson Elementary School
I think I
do not have any idea about
how to find owls
maybe I can study their sound
whooo whooo whooo
and their wings, under a shining owl moon
catching your shadow
and being cold and alone
if you go owling
you must be really very really quiet
to find
the owl under its shining owl moon
on that branch
an owl appears
whooo whooo whooo whooo
it's flying
under a shining owl moon
