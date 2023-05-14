We’ve all seen them; many of us have stopped and read them; but who among us really knows how those iconic white marble Mullan Monuments came to be — marking the Mullan Military Wagon Road?

The aging Montana Society of Pioneers met in Great Falls in September 1915. Toward the end of the meeting, a scuffle broke out over the election of officers.

Gen. Charles S. Warren, of Butte, nominated Copper King and Sen. W.A. Clark for president, delivering a “nominating speech as brilliant a eulogy as was ever accorded a Montana man.”

Yet, the applause had scarcely died down when the name of John W. Blair, a farmer from Helmville on Nevada Creek, was proposed in opposition.

Clark couldn’t “buy” this vote, and he went down to flaming defeat. In the words of the Great Falls Tribune, “so stout was the oral conflict that followed that Gen. Warren withdrew the name of Senator Clark and left the Nevada Creek farmer in complete control.”

The election of society historian was almost equally contentious. Former Confederate soldier Frank D. “Sandbar” Brown, the incumbent society historian, ran for reelection. The colorful Brown had received his sobriquet “Sandbar” through an 1866 engagement he had with Kainai Blackfoot on the Missouri River just above the mouth of the Marias when he hid in a sandbar in the river.

Mrs. L.E. Houston of Gallatin County was nominated by her friends. When the vote was taken, the ballot was overwhelmingly in favor of Sandbar Brown, who in a witty speech tendered his resignation in favor of Mrs. Houston, saying he’d only accepted the nomination to see how many pioneer friends he still had.

Sandbar’s resignation was not accepted.

Shortly after, Warren again took the floor and regaled the pioneers with interesting trail-blazing stories, finishing with an earnest and urgent request that the society take action to permanently mark the “Mullan Trail” with monuments from Fort Benton to Walla Walla.

Warren was not the first advocate for Mullan Monuments, for earlier, historian Sandbar Brown suggested the idea of permanently marking the historic Mullan Road by appropriate monuments to be erected by the different towns and cities, through which ran the old military wagon road.

The building of the road was a striking achievement in the history of the northwest. Following buffalo and Native American trails, it brought the first connecting wagon road between the Missouri and Columbia rivers, for the scattering fringe of white settlers just at the dawn of the gold rush.

Trade and settlement in that “far-distant land” of the Inter-mountain country had been hindered by the absence of any means of transportation, beyond the head of navigation on the Missouri at Fort Benton. The building of the Mullan Road was the forerunner of construction of the Northern Pacific railroad and today’s modern interstate highways.

In the words of the Missoulian in early 1916, “Poor indeed is the man or nation that takes no pride in the achievement of his or her progenitors.”

Under the leadership of Brown, a design was prepared for the proposed monuments — while proof remains elusive, Missoula artist Edgar S. Paxson appears to have sketched the image of John Mullan, rifle in hand, for the bas-relief figure of the captain on the Vermont white marble monuments produced by the Western Marble and Granite Company of Missoula. The monuments came at three prices and sizes, $590 (11 feet), $800 (14 feet), and $1,200 (18 feet).

As the moving spirit behind the monuments, Brown had a very personal reason. On Sept. 8, 1883, 23 years after Mullan built “his” wagon road and 13 years after Northern Pacific transcontinental railroad construction began, a “golden spike” completion ceremony was held near Gold Creek just off today’s Interstate 90.

Four trains carrying 300 guests came from the east; among them two honored guests rode Pullman railway cars: former president Ulysses S. Grant and Capt. John Mullan. This was a memorable occasion for many, but for none more so than Mullan and Brown.

After shaking hands with Grant, Brown met Mullan.

Sandbar related: “I asked if he were the man who had built the Mullan trail. He assured me he was that very man and immediately withdrew me from the crush. We retired and talked for a long time — he doing most of the talking — about the construction of the Mullan Road. So interested did we become that we quite forgot the ceremony and we missed most of the speeches, but I did not regret that, for I had a rich treat in my talk with Mullan.”

Choteau House owner Jere Sullivan of Fort Benton was one Montana Pioneer present at the Society’s 1915 meeting energized by Warren’s words. In May 1916, Gov. Sam Stewart appointed Sullivan a member of the Mullan Road Commission charged with promoting marking the trail traversed by Mullan from Fort Benton to Walla Walla.

Note from the beginning the emphasis was on 1853-1855, not 1859-1860 when the wagon road was actually built. The earlier dates marked the very important Northern Pacific Railway Survey Expedition, when Gov. Isaac I. Stevens, the newly appointed governor of Washington Territory, concluded a series of treaties with northern Native Nations as he proceeded to the West Coast. It was on that expedition that Lt. John Mullan, Army topographic engineer, accompanied Stevens as the two officers first sought the best route for a northern transcontinental railroad, often following existing Indian trails. Mullan then convinced the Army Department and Congress that a military wagon road was feasible and essential to connect the Missouri to the Columbia River — and that led to the 1859-1860 wagon road construction.

With Brown and the Commission leading the way, seven Montana communities — St. Regis, Missoula, West Riverside/Bonner, New Chicago/Drummond, Deer Lodge, Great Falls, and Fort Benton — prepared to select locations and plan dedications.

All the towns except Fort Benton had wealthy benefactors to donate the monuments, and there, Jere Sullivan struggled mightily to raise the $800 public subscription needed.

At one point he pleaded, “Some persons seem to think the state should put up these memorials but there is no appropriation without a special act and as the state has already contributed generously toward maintaining the Old Fort and grounds, we can not have the gall to ask for it.”

Finally, nine months later the funds were raised. Public unveiling and dedication of the sparkling new white marble monument occurred Sept. 20, 1917, during Chouteau County Fair week with guests of honor including Gov. Stewart and Brown.

In an impressive ceremony at Old Fort Park, the monument was unveiled by Stewart after a short program of patriotic selections by the Treasure State Band.

The governor’s remarks were brief and unmemorable, but Fort Benton had joined the procession across Montana, as the Mullan Road became permanently marked.

Led by Missoula, with the monument donated by the president of the Northern Pacific, markers began to go up across central and western Montana. The seven Mullan Monuments spanning Montana include the following with date of dedication, principal speaker, and monument donors. (Developed with historian Kim Briggeman of Bonner):

Oct. 5, 1916 - Missoula: Principal speaker Washington J. McCormick, attorney and son of an early Montana pioneer. Donor J.W. (Jule) Hannaford, president of the Northern Pacific.

Nov. 15, 1916 - Deer Lodge: Speaker Attorney William L. Murphy of Missoula. Donor Mrs. John Morony, daughter of New-Northwest newspaper editor James H. Mills.

Dec. 3, 1916 - Great Falls: Speaker Frank B. Linderman. Donor C.F. Kelley of the Anaconda Copper Mining Company.

Before July 3, 1917 - Drummond/New Chicago: Speaker Unknown. Donor John W. Blair, president of the Montana Society of Pioneers, and others.

July 4, 1917 - St. Regis in front of the school: Speaker Attorney William L. Murphy of Missoula. Donor W.A. Clark, Jr., past president of the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers. Moved to present location on the west edge of town in 1989.

Sept. 20, 1917 - Fort Benton in Old Fort Park: Speaker Gov. Sam V. Stewart. Donor Jere Sullivan, Fort Benton businessman, who led subscription by more than 50 individuals and businesses. Moved to present location on the Steamboat Levee in September 1978.

Oct. 4, 1917 - Bonner/Two Rivers Memorial Park at the confluence of the Big Blackfoot and Clark Fork rivers, site of Mullan’s 1861-1862 Camp Wright: Speaker A.L. Stone, dean of University of Montana journalism school. Donor Sen. W.A. Clark. Moved into Missoula in 1954, then back to its present location on the Blackfoot River in West Riverside in 1996.

Today as you drive across Montana, stop and admire all seven permanent Mullan Monuments and know that you are on the historic Mullan Road.