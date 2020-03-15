We're all in this together

What a week we’ve just had. What a week we’re about to have.

Missoulian staffers and those at our sister papers in Montana worked throughout the weekend to bring our readers the latest local developments in the fast-moving coronavirus story.

One of the most heartening things about an otherwise sobering — and, frankly, flat-out scary — situation is the way agencies, businesses and members of the public have reached out to us with vital information as the coronavirus pandemic unfolds.

This has enabled us to provide a constantly updated set of cancellations and public service announcements, along with stories about the latest developments, all focused on news our readers most need to know. Please keep sending us those notices, by emailing us at newsdesk@missoulian.com.

We’re grateful for your input and your feedback. More than anything, this has brought home the fact that we’re stronger when we all work together.

Also, all Lee Newspapers have removed the paywall for coronavirus stories in the interest of getting the most accurate, up-to-date information to readers as possible.

Please stay safe, wash your hands, keep them below your chin — oh, and keep your chin up! To that end, when we find the occasional story that provides warmth and humor, we’ll provide that, too. (See Monday’s story from Matt Neuman about Cow 89, and her offspring, Calf 89.)

BandyRanchCows1

Number 89, and her calf, also numbered 89, stand in their pasture on the Bandy Ranch. The last of the cows left the ranch a few weeks ago for slaughter, except Number 89, who was unexpectedly pregnant, and her calf.

And as always, now more than ever, thank you for supporting local news.

