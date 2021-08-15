As a devastated Haiti braces for a tropical storm, Florida faces two

A tropical storm watch means storm conditions with winds from 39-74 mph are possible within 48 hours of being issued, and a warning means such conditions for affected areas are expected.

Grace is forecast to bring 3-6 inches of rain to Puerto Rico and portions of the Leeward Islands. Isolated totals of up to 8 inches are possible across Puerto Rico, which could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

For Haiti and the Dominican Republic, widespread rainfall of 4-7 inches is forecast with isolated amounts up to 10 inches, which could also lead to flash flooding and mudslides on Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical storm watches issued for US Gulf Coast

Fred remained a tropical wave early Sunday but is expected to redevelop into a tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico, according to the NHC.

The system will bring gusty winds, bouts of heavy rain and isolated tornadoes to portions of the Keys and southern Florida Sunday.

A tropical storm watch has been issued for portions of the Gulf Coast from the Alabama-Florida border east to the Ochlockonee River in Florida.