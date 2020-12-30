 Skip to main content
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.77. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

