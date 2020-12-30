For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.77. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . 26 degrees is to…
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. A 27-degree low i…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . 14 degrees is to…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at . A 13-degree low is…
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. A 15-degree low is forcasted. W…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . 18 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecasted low t…
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…