Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Thursday, Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 23% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.

