 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

{{featured_button_text}}

Missoula's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News