This evening's outlook for Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 24.48. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
