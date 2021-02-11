Feb. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening in Missoula: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -11.5. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from WED 10:00 PM MST until THU 12:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.