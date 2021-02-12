 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

This evening in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -12F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -7.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 5:00 PM MST. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.

