This evening in Missoula: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low -12F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -7.96. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -9 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 5:00 PM MST. Visit missoulian.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
Missoula people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Missoula Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Missoula's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow. Low around 20F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches…
For the drive home in Missoula: Variable clouds with snow showers or flurries. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It will be…
For the drive home in Missoula: Occasional snow showers. Low 11F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than o…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is…
This evening's outlook for Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
Missoula's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. It …