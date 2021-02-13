 Skip to main content
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana

For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at -2.25. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -3 degrees. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

