Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 16, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 18.96. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on missoulian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
