Missoula's evening forecast: Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 8F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.98. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:21 PM MST until TUE 12:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit missoulian.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Missoula and Western Montana
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel much colder at 5. We'll see a low temper…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -2. -6 degrees is today's …
For the drive home in Missoula: Mostly clear early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -6F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good da…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low te…
Tonight's weather conditions in Missoula: Windy with on and off snow showers during the evening. Low near 0F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chanc…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at . A -13-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 13, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 16. We'll see…
This evening's outlook for Missoula: Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow …
This evening in Missoula: Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low around 0F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a go…